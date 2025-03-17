Open Extended Reactions

Claressa Shields' suspension was "dissolved," but she still faces potential "enforcement action" from the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission, according to a Friday ruling obtained by ESPN.

Shields, 29, was suspended by the Michigan commission Feb. 20 following a positive test for marijuana, which is legal in the state for adults 21 and older. Shields' "oral fluid sample" returned the adverse finding following her Feb. 2 victory over Danielle Perkins in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

Shields, ESPN's top pound-for-pound women's boxer, posted Monday on X that she was "officially unsuspended."

"Y'all was real loud about me 'supposedly' smoking marijuana and being suspended," she wrote. "... And still an undisputed heavyweight champ! I have the order to prove it!"

The order Shields referenced stated the ruling "does not resolve the formal complaint issued on Feb. 12, 2025 and does not close the enforcement action."

While Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) is no longer suspended and therefore free to schedule a fight, she faces other discipline from the Michigan commission.

"Claressa Shields is a clean athlete whose career -- from Olympic champion to multi-division world champion -- has been nothing short of historic," her promoter, Dmitry Salita, told ESPN on Monday. "She has always been dedicated to the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and excellence in the sport."

Two other boxers tested positive for marijuana on Shields' undercard. Victor Conte, the sports science and nutrition guru who works with Shields, wrote on X last month that "there was heavy marijuana smoke in the arena" on fight night.

"It is the responsibility of the Michigan commission to protect the health and safety of the combat participants and not to penalize them for exposed to second-hand smoke with absolutely no intent to cheat," Conte said.