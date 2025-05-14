Open Extended Reactions

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is returning to the boxing ring for the first time in over 12 years.

Holm is the latest woman to join the growing group of female boxers at Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and will step into the ring against the undefeated Yolanda Vega in a 10-round lightweight bout on the undercard of Paul's June 28 fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

MVP made the surprise announcement during Wednesday's Paul-Chavez news conference in Anaheim.

"I'm excited to partner with Most Valuable Promotions and return to the boxing ring," Holm said via statement to ESPN. "This new chapter is going to be an exciting journey, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Fighting out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Holm, 43, started her combat sports career in a boxing ring, amassing a record of 33-2-3 and winning world titles in three weight classes. She competed in both boxing and mixed martial arts in 2011 but shifted to solely to MMA in 2013. She signed with the UFC in 2015 and famously knocked out then-champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 on November 15, 2015, in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

She amassed an MMA record of 15-7 from 2011 to 2024. Following her loss to Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 in April 2024, Holm requested her release from the UFC to pursue other ventures. With women's boxing in a far different state than when she competed, where both the exposure and money have improved, Holm decided to give boxing one last run.

"Holly Holm is the most dominant two-sport athlete in history -- period. Her accomplishments in both boxing and MMA are unmatched, and we're honored to welcome her to Most Valuable Promotions," said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. "I remember when Holly shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey, and I have no doubt she has the ability to shock the world again in her quest to become a boxing world champion once more. But Yolanda is a proud Mexican fighter and has her own plans, which is why she has signed a multifight contract with MVP."

Fighting out of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, Vega (10-0, 1 KO) started her pro boxing career in 2015 but was relatively inactive. However, she has fought four times over the past year, with her last outing in March.

"Fighting against a champion of this stature on Saturday, June 28, brings me closer to my aim of becoming a world champion. I respect and admire her work a lot, but today she has become my next goal, and goals are meant to be achieved," Vega said.

Holm was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2022 but has plans to become a champion once more before hanging up the gloves for good.

"Coming full circle back to boxing, I've spent most of my MMA career at 135 pounds, and now I have the opportunity to make my boxing debut at that weight," she said. "With boxing titles in three higher weight classes under my belt, I'm eager to pursue a fourth title in a new division."