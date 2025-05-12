Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions continued its investment in women's boxing with the signings of IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall and WBC interim lightweight titleholder Chantelle Cameron, the promotion revealed to ESPN on Monday.

The additions of the former undisputed champions enhance an already strong roster of women boxers, as Most Valuable Promotions now boasts four of ESPN's top 10 pound-for-pound fighters.

"Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron are world-class athletes who represent the best of women's boxing and the proud tradition of UK champions. Now, alongside Ellie Scotney, MVP represents the most dominant roster of UK women's athletes in boxing," MVP co-founders Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement. "Like Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah and Chantelle have reached the pinnacle of the sport by becoming undisputed champions, giving them the experience, perspective, and platform to lead the next generation. We look forward to announcing their MVP debuts in the coming weeks."

Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) is a two-division world champion. She held the WBO middleweight title from 2020 to 2022 before dropping a unanimous decision to ESPN's current No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Claressa Shields, in the first all-female boxing card in the United Kingdom in September 2022. She rebounded from the loss by defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in 2023 to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. Marshall is targeting a return to the ring after trying her hand in MMA, stopping Mirela Vargas in the first round at PFL Europe in Newcastle in June 2024.

"The plan is to support Savannah in pursuing any fights she is interested in, which includes a rematch with Claressa Shields," Bidarian told ESPN.

"I'm delighted to say I'm now part of MVP -- who, more than any other promoter, recognize the value that women bring to this sport," Marshall said. "As a two-weight world champion and previously achieving Undisputed, it only feels natural to be here, and I cannot wait to begin fighting under their banner."

Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) became the undisputed junior welterweight champion in 2022, when she dethroned Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision. She also holds the distinction as the first and only woman to defeat Katie Taylor when she turned back the Irishwoman's challenge for her undisputed status in 2023. Taylor would avenge the loss with a close majority decision win later that year. Cameron has since won back-to-back fights and will have an eye on the winner of Taylor's trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano on July 11.

"If whoever wins intends to keep the belt over the long term, they will have to face Chantelle," Bidarian said of plans for Cameron.

"I'm very excited about this move. MVP has been nothing but encouraging in talks regarding myself and female boxing," Cameron said. "This is a fantastic opportunity for the next stage of my career and an unbelievable platform to showcase my boxing ability."

Marshall's and Cameron's debut fights with the promotion will be announced in the coming weeks.