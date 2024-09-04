Tim Tszyu: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Tim Tszyu, of Sydney, Australia, is a former WBO junior middleweight champion. He's the son of hall of famer Kostya Tszyu. He won the WBO interim junior middleweight title with a ninth-round TKO victory over Tony Harrison in March 2023. Three months later, he defended the belt in a first-round KO of Carlos Ocampo, and was elevated to full champion when undisputed champ Jermell Charlo moved up in weight to face Canelo Alvarez. Tszyu lost the belt in a split decision against Sebastian Fundora in March.

Tszyu has notable victories over Jeff Horn, Takeshi Inoue and Terrell Gausha, among others.

Next fight: Oct. 19 vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev

Record: 24-1, 17 KOs

DOB: Nov. 2, 1994

Age: 29

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 70½ inches

Height: 5-foot-8½

Tszyu's fights and results Date Opponent Result 03/30/2024 Sebastian Fundora L, SD12 - Lost WBO junior middleweight title 10/15/2023 Brian Mendoza W, UD12 - Retained WBO junior middleweight title 03/12/2023 Carlos Ocampo W, TKO1 - Retained WBO interim junior middleweight title 03/12/2023 Tony Harrison W, TKO9 - Won WBO interim junior middleweight title 03/26/2022 Terrell Gausha W, UD12 11/17/2021 Takeshi Inoue W, UD12 07/07/2021 Steve Spark W, TKO3 03/31/2021 Dennis Hogan W, TKO5 12/16/2020 Bowyn Morgan W, TKO1 08/26/2020 Jeff Horn W, TKO8 12/06/2019 Jack Brubaker W, TKO4 08/14/2019 Dwight Ritchie W, UD10 05/15/2019 Joel Camilleri W, UD10 02/08/2019 Denton Vassell W, TKO2 09/08/2018 Marcos Jesus Cornejo W, TKO1 08/03/2018 Stevie Ongen Ferdinandus W, KO1 05/24/2018 Larry Siwu W, TKO4 04/07/2018 Ruben Webster W, TKO5 10/22/2017 Wade Ryan W, UD10 07/22/2017 Christopher Khan W, TKO2 05/27/2017 Adam Fitzsimmons W, TKO3 05/06/2017 Ivana Siau W, TKO2 04/08/2017 Ben Nelson W, TKO3 02/03/2017 Mark Dalby W, TKO3 12/17/2016 Zorran Cassady W, UD6

Top Tszyu stories: