        <
        >

          Tim Tszyu: Biography, record, fights and more

          Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Sep 4, 2024, 12:18 PM

          Tim Tszyu, of Sydney, Australia, is a former WBO junior middleweight champion. He's the son of hall of famer Kostya Tszyu. He won the WBO interim junior middleweight title with a ninth-round TKO victory over Tony Harrison in March 2023. Three months later, he defended the belt in a first-round KO of Carlos Ocampo, and was elevated to full champion when undisputed champ Jermell Charlo moved up in weight to face Canelo Alvarez. Tszyu lost the belt in a split decision against Sebastian Fundora in March.

          Tszyu has notable victories over Jeff Horn, Takeshi Inoue and Terrell Gausha, among others.

          Next fight: Oct. 19 vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev

          Record: 24-1, 17 KOs
          DOB: Nov. 2, 1994
          Age: 29
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 70½ inches
          Height: 5-foot-8½

          Top Tszyu stories: