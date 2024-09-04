Tim Tszyu: Biography, record, fights and more

Tim Tszyu, of Sydney, Australia, is a former WBO junior middleweight champion. He's the son of hall of famer Kostya Tszyu. He won the WBO interim junior middleweight title with a ninth-round TKO victory over Tony Harrison in March 2023. Three months later, he defended the belt in a first-round KO of Carlos Ocampo, and was elevated to full champion when undisputed champ Jermell Charlo moved up in weight to face Canelo Alvarez. Tszyu lost the belt in a split decision against Sebastian Fundora in March.
Tszyu has notable victories over Jeff Horn, Takeshi Inoue and Terrell Gausha, among others.
Next fight: Oct. 19 vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev
Record: 24-1, 17 KOs
DOB: Nov. 2, 1994
Age: 29
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 70½ inches
Height: 5-foot-8½
Top Tszyu stories:
Rematch with Tszyu or a fight with Spence? Fundora has many options
Sebastian Fundora upsets Tim Tszyu to win junior middleweight titles
Sources: Tim Tszyu to fight Sebastian Fundora with Keith Thurman injured
Tim Tszyu has star-making opportunity in Keith Thurman fight
Tim Tszyu, Janibek Alimkhanuly shine in wins; what's next for both champs?
Tim Tszyu defends junior middleweight belt, tops Brian Mendoza
Tim Tszyu could face Errol Spence, Terence Crawford or Canelo Alvarez if he takes care of Brian Mendoza
Tim Tszyu knocks out Carlos Ocampo in first round, sets eyes on Jermell Charlo
How Tim Tszyu shook off the 'son of Kostya' tag and forged his own path