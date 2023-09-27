        <
          Jermell Charlo: Biography, record, fights and more

            Sep 27, 2023, 04:52 PM

            Jermell Charlo, of Lafayette, Louisiana, is the junior middleweight undisputed champion of the world. He has held at least one world title in the division since 2016, except for when he lost a decision to Tony Harrison in 2018. He avenged that defeat in 2019 and unified all four major titles in a rematch against Brian Castano in May 2022. Charlo also has notable victories against Erickson Lubin, Austin Trout, Vanes Martirosyan and Gabriel Rosado, among others.

            Next fight: Sept. 30 vs. Canelo Alvarez

            Record: 35-1-1, 19 KOs
            DOB: May 19, 1990
            Age: 33
            Stance: Orthodox
            Reach: 73 inches
            Height: 6-foot-0

