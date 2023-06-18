GOLD COAST, Australia -- Tim Tszyu sent an ominous warning to Jermell Charlo, flooring his latest challenger Carlos Ocampo in 77 seconds to set up a blockbuster fight against the American star for the undisputed light middleweight championship.

The Australian wasted no time in his maiden world title defence, coming out swinging from the opening bell at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tszyu landed 10 of 20 power punches -- mostly to Ocampo's head -- and floored the Mexican twice; first with a right hook and again with a left uppercut, to leave referee Danrex Tapdasan no choice but to end the contest.

Tszyu's fastest knockout and fourth first-round win of his career sees him improve to 23-0 (17 KOs). He is now expected to fight Charlo in Las Vegas for the American's quartet of belts at 154-pounds by no later than Sep. 30 this year, per the WBO's recent mandate.

When asked if he had a specific message for Charlo, Tszyu said: "I did it quicker than your boy [Errol Spence Jr.], man. So come on, let's dance."

It's not the first time Tszyu has put himself in this position. He and Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) had agreed to fight earlier in the year; however, it was indefinitely postponed after Charlo broke his left hand in two places at the back end of his training camp.

Instead of waiting for Charlo to recover, Tszyu opted to stay active. He first fought and beat Tony Harrison in March to claim the WBO interim super-welterweight title before stepping into the ring again and defending his title against Ocampo in style.

Earlier in the card, Australian Sam Goodman claimed the super bantamweight world title eliminator against American Ra'eese Aleem by split decision, improving to 15-0.

More to follow...