Tim Tszyu is set for a potential blockbuster super-welterweight world title unification bout later this year when he steps into the ring with Brian Mendoza on October 15.

The Australian had again been linked to a fight with Jermell Charlo but those plans were thrown out the window when the American announced last month he would be moving up two weight classes to take on Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KO) has since been elevated by the WBO from interim to full world champion, and if the WBC follows its lead with Mendoza (22-2, 16 KO), it would mean a world title unification bout between the pair.

"I'm expecting a war and I'm expecting Mendoza to test me more than any other fighter," said Tszyu. "He has power in both hands and has shown he thrives off being that underdog, so I doubt coming to Australia will bother him but don't expect a single person to be cheering for him.

"This was the fight to be made and the only fight that had me pumped up. Styles make fights and it has the potential to be a banger because we both go looking for the fight, have heavy hands and chase those killer knockouts everyone loves to replay over, and over, and over again.

"The road to undisputed continues, it's just going to take a little longer. But trust me, the journey to get there will be way sweeter."

Mendoza cruised by former unified champion Jeison Rosario in November last year, before he knocked out the previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora to capture the WBC interim-title at 154-pounds. The fight with Tszyu will be the first time he's stepped into the ring outside the United States.

The winner of the fight will likely earn the opportunity to battle Charlo, should he opt to return to the division following his fight against Álvarez on September 30.

For Tszyu, it will be his third fight of the year. In March, he claimed a ninth-round knockout of former WBC titlist Tony Harrison in Sydney, before crushing highly credentialed Mexican Carlos Ocampo inside 77 seconds on the Gold Coast in June.

A city and venue for the fight will be confirmed in the coming weeks.