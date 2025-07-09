Open Extended Reactions

Francisco Rodriguez Jr.'s upset win over previously unbeaten Galal Yafai is now in jeopardy after an "adverse analytical finding" in his post-fight night drug test.

Rodriguez (40-6-1, 27 KOs) thumped Yafai - landing a flyweight division record 575 punches - to earn a lopsided decision and the interim WBC flyweight title on June 21. However, the adverse finding threatens to overturn Rodriguez's biggest win to date.

"Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association [VADA] informed Matchroom, the World Boxing Council [WBC] and British Boxing Board of Control [BBBofC] that Francisco Rodriguez has returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a post-fight night anti-doping test following his bout with Galal Yafai," read a statement from Matchroom Boxing.

"Positive for what?" asked Rodriguez on his social media account following the announcement. "What a way to discredit my work. They gave me three doping tests a month and a half beforehand, they even came to my house. Why didn't I ever test positive in the previous tests?"

Rodriguez, 32, had set himself up for a future fight with current WBC flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji, who is slated to defend his title against Ricardo Sandoval later this month in Japan. However, with the new findings, it is possible that the decision is overturned.