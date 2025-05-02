Open Extended Reactions

A three-fight main card highlights a boxing show in New York's Times Square on Friday (DAZN PPV).

Ryan Garcia takes on Rolando "Rolly" Romero in the main event, a 12-round welterweight bout. Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney faces former junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez in the co-main event, and Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr., the interim titleholder.

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision in April 2024, dropping Haney three times with powerful left hooks. But the result was changed to a no contest after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance, for which he got a one-year suspension. Both Garcia and Haney will be fighting for the first time since their meeting at Barclays Center.

If both win on Friday, a rematch is the cards for later this year.

Lopez won his title by defeating Josh Taylor in June 2023 and will be making his third defense. Lopez has had two mediocre performances against Jamaine Ortiz in February 2024 and against Steve Claggett four months later. Barboza traveled to Manchester, England in February, and defeated local favorite Jack Catterall by split decision to win the WBO interim belt.

Stay here for updates, results and round-by-round analysis from New York City.