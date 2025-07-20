Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Sebastian Fundora retained his WBC super welterweight title when Tim Tszyu was unable to answer the bell in Round 8, putting a definitive end to an all-action return bout Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It was a rematch of their bloody 2024 fight that Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) won by split decision on short notice when Keith Thurman pulled out with an injury during training camp. Most of the blood spilled on that night was from Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs) due to a nasty gash on his head from a sharp Fundora elbow.

Tszyu vowed to get his revenge, but Fundora was determined to prove that their first meeting was no fluke.

"It was good. It was good," Fundora said. "My dad will tell me all week: 'I think we'll get him out. I think we'll get him out.' And I think his prediction came true."

The 6-foot-5 Fundora found his range early and sent Tszyu crashing to the canvas with a hard counter left hand in the opening round. That set the tone and put the former champion on the defensive for the rest of the fight.

Sebastian Fundora's first-round knockdown of Tim Tszyu set the tone for the rest of Saturday night's fight. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tszyu fought valiantly but couldn't get out of the way of Fundora's left hand, which continuously found its mark.

"I was not [surprised]," Fundora said of the early knockdown. "The first time we fought, I came off a loss [to Brian Mendoza], so maybe my mentality wasn't there at the time. We still got the win. But definitely coming into this fight, I was a champion. I've been there. I've been there with him already, and we had to prove that we were better."

Tszyu did claw his way back into the fight by landing overhand rights on his taller opponent. The action heated up in Round 7 as both fighters absorbed heavy leather. Just as it appeared that Tszyu was getting the better of the exchanges, Fundora closed the round by trapping his Australian opponent in the corner and blasting him with combinations and a trio of uppercuts.

Tszyu's corner then refused to allow its fighter to come out for the eighth round.

"I tried to give it everything, but I just couldn't do it," Tszyu said. "Victory belongs to Sebastian Fundora, the best 154-pounder on the planet right now."