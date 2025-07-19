Usyk vs. Dubois live updates, results and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

Oleksandr Usyk looks to unify all four major heavyweight titles and become undisputed champion once again when he faces Daniel Dubois at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday (DAZN PPV, 2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. BST).

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) defeated Dubois by ninth-round KO in August 2023, in a fight where Dubois appeared to land a legal body shot that sent Usyk in pain to the canvas, only for the referee to rule that it was a low blow, allowing Usyk time to recover. That punch has been a topic of discussion since.

"Yeah [I was cheated] but it is in the past now," Dubois said during a news conference in April. "It happened and I get the chance to put that wrong right and clear up the controversy."

Usyk became undisputed heavyweight champion by defeating Tyson Fury in May 2024. A month later, Usyk relinquished the IBF belt in order to fight Fury in a rematch instead of then mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic, a belt that Dubois won by stopping Hrgovic in eight rounds in June 2024.

Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) has been on a roll since losing to Usyk. He has defeated Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller, Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, all by stoppage, and he has a chance to become undisputed with a win over Fury.

"They have shared a ring; they know each other's strengths and weaknesses," Dubois promoter Frank Warren said during a news conference on Thursday in London. "He knows he can hurt Oleksandr. He's done that before, and I feel, genuinely, this is going to be his time."

Nick Parkinson and James Regan are in London to bring you all that's happening at Wembley Stadium, including fight updates, undercard results and round-by-round analysis.