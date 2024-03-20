        <
        >

          Keith Thurman: Biography, record, fights and more

          AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
          • ESPN
          Mar 20, 2024, 02:25 PM

          Keith "One Time" Thurman, of Clearwater, Florida, is a former unified welterweight champion. His only loss came in July 2019 in a slit decision to Manny Pacquiao in a fight for the WBA "super" welterweight title. Thurman has notable victories over Robert "The Ghost" Guerrero, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Mario Barrios, among others.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 30-1, 22 KOs
          DOB: Nov. 23, 1988
          Age: 35
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 69 inches
          Height: 5-foot-9½

          Top Thurman stories: