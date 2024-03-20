Keith Thurman: Biography, record, fights and more

Keith "One Time" Thurman, of Clearwater, Florida, is a former unified welterweight champion. His only loss came in July 2019 in a slit decision to Manny Pacquiao in a fight for the WBA "super" welterweight title. Thurman has notable victories over Robert "The Ghost" Guerrero, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Mario Barrios, among others.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 30-1, 22 KOs
DOB: Nov. 23, 1988
Age: 35
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 69 inches
Height: 5-foot-9½
Top Thurman stories:
Sources: Tim Tszyu to fight Sebastian Fundora with Keith Thurman injured
Tim Tszyu has star-making opportunity in Keith Thurman fight
Sources: Errol Spence, Keith Thurman finalizing junior middleweight fight
Errol Spence ordered to defend WBC title against Keith Thurman
Keith Thurman returns with unanimous-decision win over Mario Barrios
Keith Thurman fights against a long layoff -- and a division evolving without him
Keith Thurman set for first fight since 2019, to face Mario Barrios, sources say
Breaking down Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman: Who has the edge?
Keith Thurman defeats Josesito Lopez to retain welterweight title
Keith Thurman injures hand; May 19 fight at Barclays Center off
Keith Thurman talks return, eventual title unification with Errol Spence Jr.
Keith Thurman to headline ESPN's debut of Premier Boxing Champions