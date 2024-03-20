Keith Thurman: Biography, record, fights and more

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Keith "One Time" Thurman, of Clearwater, Florida, is a former unified welterweight champion. His only loss came in July 2019 in a slit decision to Manny Pacquiao in a fight for the WBA "super" welterweight title. Thurman has notable victories over Robert "The Ghost" Guerrero, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Mario Barrios, among others.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 30-1, 22 KOs

DOB: Nov. 23, 1988

Age: 35

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 69 inches

Height: 5-foot-9½

Thurman's fights and results Date Opponent Result 02/05/2022 Mario Barrios W, UD12 07/20/2019 Manny Pacquiao L, SD12 - Lost WBA "super" welterweight title 01/26/2019 Josesito Lopez W, MD12 - Retained WBA "super" welterweight title 03/04/2017 Danny Garcia W, SD12 - Won WBA "super" and WBC welterweight titles 06/25/2016 Shawn Porter W, UD12 - Retained WBA "regular" welterweight title 07/11/2015 Luis Collazo W, TKO7 - Retained WBA "regular" welterweight title 03/07/2015 Robert Guerrero W, UD12 - Won WBA "regular" welterweight title 12/13/2014 Leonard Bundu W, UD12 - Retained WBA interim welterweight title 04/26/2014 Julio Diaz W, TKO3 - Retained WBA interim welterweight title 12/14/2013 Jesus Soto Karass W, TKO9 - Retained WBA interim welterweight title 07/27/2013 Diego Gabriel Chaves W, KO10 - Won WBA interim welterweight title 03/09/2013 Jan Zaveck W, UD12 11/24/2012 Carlos Quintana W, TKO4 07/21/2012 Orlando Lora W, TKO6 05/05/2012 Brandon Hoskins W, TKO3 02/25/2012 Christopher Fernandez W, TKO1 11/27/2010 Favio Medina W, TKO4 09/18/2010 Quandray Robertson W, KO3 07/23/2010 Stalinn Lopez W, KO2 11/28/2009 Leonardo Rojas W, TKO2 11/06/2009 Edvan dos Santos Barros W, UD8 08/14/2009 Travis Hartman W, TKO2 06/26/2009 Marteze Logan W, TKO3 04/04/2009 Francisco Garcia NC, No Decision 11/07/2008 Marcus Luck W, TKO1 08/15/2008 Omar Bell W, KO1 05/09/2008 Jessie Davis W, KO1 04/05/2008 Carlos Pena W, TKO1 03/14/2008 Brandon Buchanon W, KO1 01/18/2008 Tramiane Boone W, KO1 11/09/2007 Kensky Rodney W, TKO1

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