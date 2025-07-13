Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) promised to hold his ground and deliver an exciting performance. The only thing he wasn't able to do against William Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) was score a knockout, but the WBC lightweight champion put together a boxing clinic to retain his title with a unanimous decision at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens.

Two scorecards favored Stevenson 118-110 and one judge had it 119-109.

"He came in, pushed me," Stevenson said of Zepeda. "He pushed me to another level."

Turki Alashikh relegated Stevenson to the co-main event and demanded that there would be no "Tom & Jerry fights" for any events he puts on moving forward. Stevenson listened and reminded people that Jerry routinely outsmarted Tom in the cartoons by setting traps and making the cat pay for his mistakes.

Stevenson held his ground throughout the twelve-round affair, allowing Zepeda to unload a high volume of punches and catching a majority of them on the arms and shoulders. But instead of circling away, Stevenson used a jab to the body, uppercuts and beautiful combination punching that tormented Zepeda. Zepeda did manage to land a hard right hand in the third that appeared to rock Stevenson, but outside of that, there was little to nothing of note that troubled the champion.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Stevenson Zepeda Total landed 295 272 Total thrown 565 979 Percent 52.2% 27.8% Jabs landed 96 119 Jabs thrown 207 478 Percent 46.4% 24.9% Power landed 199 153 Power thrown 358 501 Percent 55.6% 30.5%

"Once again, I had to stay off the ropes, pick my punches and make sure I come out victorious," Stevenson said. "Zepeda is a tough guy. I put a lot of punishment on him tonight, and I just want to thank y'all for the opportunity."

Zepeda was undeterred and relentless with his punch output, which allowed Stevenson plenty of windows to counter and punch through. By the middle to late rounds, Zepeda slowed down just enough for Stevenson to start leading the action with hooks to the head and body. Although Zepeda was never badly hurt, he was severely outgunned by the extraordinarily accurate product of Newark, New Jersey.

Stevenson's performance proved that he's undoubtedly main event material and can be extremely exciting when deemed necessary. He found it necessary to prove a point tonight and did exactly that with a one-sided drubbing of a man who was thought to give him a challenge.