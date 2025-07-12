Open Extended Reactions

Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against William Zepeda on Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York (DAZN PPV, 5 p.m. ET).

The fight is the chief support to the main event, a 12-round super middleweight bout between Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz.

Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a ninth-round TKO win over Josh Padley in February. In that fight, Stevenson dropped Padley three times with body shots in Round 9.

Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs), the WBC interim titlist, has won back-to-back decisions over former junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer -- a split decision in November and a majority decision in March. In his previous 20 fights, Zepeda had 18 KOs.

Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) started his career with 16 consecutive wins by KO in the first round but has only two stoppage victories in his last eight fights. His only loss is a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez last September.

Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) is moving up in weight to face Berlanga. He was carrying a 15-fight KO streak before his fight against WBC middleweight champ Carlos Adames ended in a split draw in February.

