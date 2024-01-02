        <
          Jaron 'Boots' Ennis: Biography, record, fights and more

          Jaron Ennis is ranked as one of the top welterweights in the world. Amanda Westcott/Showtime
          • ESPN
          Jan 2, 2024, 06:15 PM

          Jaron "Boots" Ennis is the current IBF welterweight champion and is ranked No. 3 in ESPN's welterweight rankings. In January 2023, Ennis won the interim welterweight title by defeating Karen Chukhadzhian by unanimous decision in a 12-round bout. Ennis would successfully defend his interim title for the first time in a 10th-round knockout victory over Roiman Villa. Before turning professional, Ennis won a silver and gold medal at the United States National Golden Gloves Championships in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

          Next fight: TBD

          Record: 31-0 1 NC, 28 KOs
          DOB: Jun. 26, 1997
          Age: 26
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 74 inches
          Height: 5-foot-10

          Top Ennis stories: