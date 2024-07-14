Open Extended Reactions

Jaron Ennis retained his IBF welterweight title with a fifth-round TKO victory over David Avanesyan on Saturday before 14,000-plus at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

Ennis, ESPN's No. 3 welterweight, was fighting in his hometown for the first time since 2018. The 26-year-old floored Avanesyan in Round 5 with a counter right hand; the challenger retired on his stool following the frame.

"I felt off a little bit. ... My timing was a little off," said Ennis, who was competing for the first time in a year. "I want the big names, Terence Crawford."

Ennis (32-0, 28 KOs) unloaded with furious combinations to Avanesyan's face and midsection. He outlanded Avanesyan 152 to 53, 46% to 53%. Avanesyan's face was badly swollen at the conclusion.

"The future of Boots Ennis is the future of boxing," said promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, which signed Ennis to a multifight deal earlier this year. "I think he beats everyone. I think he's just a special fighter that needs to be tested against the best in the world. ... He's going to be around for a long time."

Hearn said he would look to stage another fight for Ennis in October or November.

"The plan is [title] unifications before he moves to 154 [pounds], which is inevitable at some point."

Indeed, Ennis was the far bigger and stronger man. He also possessed far quicker hands and reflexes as he was in total control from the opening bell with his southpaw jab.

Ennis had originally been set to fight mandatory challenger Cody Crowley, who in June was forced to withdraw from the bout. Crowley underwent double eye surgery in November and didn't receive medical clearance.

Avanesyan (30-5-1 18 KOs) stepped in on a month's notice and wasn't remotely competitive. A 35-year-old Russian fighting out of the U.K., Avanesyan scored a comeback win in December, his first action since he was spectacularly KO'd by Crawford one year prior.

Avanesyan entered the ring rated No. 8 by ESPN at 147 pounds. He defeated a faded version of Hall of Famer "Sugar" Shane Mosley in 2016 for the WBA interim welterweight title. Avanesyan was elevated to champion ahead of his first defense vs. Lamont Peterson, who beat him via decision.