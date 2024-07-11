        <
          Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: How far does 'Bam' Rodriguez move up?

          Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, above, celebrates his victory over Juan Francisco Estrada to win the WBC junior bantamweight title. Amanda Westcott/Matchroom Boxing
          Jul 11, 2024, 11:57 AM

          A young fighter has been making noise in the last couple of years, taking over different weight classes and moving up the ranks. And with his performance against future Hall of Famer Juan Francisco Estrada on June 29, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez earned high praise from our panel of experts.

          Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) dominated Estrada en route to a seventh-round KO win to collect the WBC junior bantamweight title. Rodriguez is only 24 years old, but he has already won titles in two weight classes. He's also ESPN's top fighter under the age of 25.

          Rodriguez's victory over Estrada was impressive and prompted most of our panelists to move him up on their P4P lists.

          "'Bam' Rodriguez has quickly established himself as an elite, must-see fighter. He doesn't just outbox his opponents; he dismantles top-level foes," ESPN boxing writer Mike Coppinger said about moving Rodriguez three spots to No. 5 on his list. "The latest illustration of his greatness: the way he picked apart Estrada. Rodriguez has joined the likes of Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Canelo Alvarez and Naoya Inoue, versatile fighters who are favorites no matter whom they fight."

          ESPN boxing analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. agrees, saying that Rodriguez's skill set, versatility and performances against the best fighters in and around his division make him must-watch TV.

          "'Bam' Rodriguez is undoubtedly a top-five pound-for-pound boxer," said Bradley, who voted Rodriguez at No. 5 on his list. "Greatness is judged by the consistency of showing your best, and 'Bam' has certainly demonstrated that."

          Rodriguez moves up two spots to No. 7.

          Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez also won their fights, but both needed to go the distance against opponents they were heavily favored to beat. Stevenson was -3500 against Artem Harutyunyan, whom he defeated by unanimous decision on July 6. Lopez entered the June 29 fight against Steve Claggett as a -1200 favorite. He also earned a unanimous decision victory, but both Stevenson and Lopez failed to score knockdowns or have their opponents in real trouble.

          They take the last two spots to round out the top 10.

          Our panel of Coppinger, Bradley, Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, Michelle Joy Phelps, Claudia Trejos, Bernardo Osuna, Crystina Poncher, Eric Woodyard, Bernardo Pilatti, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro, Aladdin Freeman, Victor Lopez and Damian Delgado Averhoff shares its votes.

          Note: Results are through July 11.

          1. OLEKSANDR USYK   Previous ranking: No. 1

          RECORD: 22-0, 14 KOs
          DIVISION: Heavyweight (undisputed champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Tyson Fury, May 18
          NEXT FIGHT: Dec. 21 vs. Tyson Fury

          2. TERENCE CRAWFORD   Previous ranking: No. 2

          RECORD: 40-0, 31 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight (unified champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO9) Errol Spence Jr., July 29
          NEXT FIGHT: Aug. 3 vs. Israil Madrimov

          3. NAOYA INOUE   Previous ranking: No. 3

          RECORD: 27-0, 24 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior featherweight (undisputed champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (KO6) Luis Nery, May 6
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA vs. TJ Doheny

          4. DMITRY BIVOL   Previous ranking: No. 4

          RECORD: 23-0, 12 KOs
          DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Malik Zinad, June 1
          NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 12 vs. Artur Beterbiev

          5. CANELO ALVAREZ   Previous ranking: No. 5

          RECORD: 61-2-2, 39 KOs
          DIVISION: Super middleweight (undisputed champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Jaime Munguia, May 4
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          6. ARTUR BETERBIEV   Previous ranking: No. 6

          RECORD: 20-0, 20 KOs
          DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Callum Smith, Jan. 13
          NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 12 vs. Dmitry Bivol

          7. JESSE "BAM" RODRIGUEZ   Previous ranking: No. 9

          RECORD: 20-0, 13 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Juan Francisco Estrada, June 29
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          8. GERVONTA DAVIS   Previous ranking: No. 7

          RECORD: 30-0, 28 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (KO8) Frank Martin, June 15
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          9. SHAKUR STEVENSON   Previous ranking: No. 8

          RECORD: 22-0, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Artem Harutyunyan, July 6
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          10. TEOFIMO LOPEZ   Previous ranking: No. 10

          RECORD: 21-1, 13 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Steve Claggett, June 29
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          Others receiving votes: Vasiliy Lomachenko (10), Tyson Fury (9), David Benavidez (6), Junto Nakatani (4), Errol Spence Jr. (2), Devin Haney (1).

          How our writers voted

          Atlas: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Davis, 6. Lomachenko, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Alvarez, 9. Fury, 10. Rodriguez

          Bradley: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3: Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Davis, 7. Bivol, 8. Alvarez, 9. Lopez, 10. Stevenson

          Coppinger: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Alvarez, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Bivol, 7. Davis, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Nakatani, 10. Haney

          Tessitore: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Stevenson, 7. Alvarez, 8. Rodriguez, 9. Lopez, 10. Davis

          Parkinson: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Lomachenko, 9. Davis, 10. Nakatani

          Raskin: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Benavidez

          Poncher: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

          Osuna: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Stevenson, 9. Davis, 10. Lopez

          Phelps: 1. Usyk, 2. Alvarez, 3. Inoue, 4. Crawford, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Fury, 8. Lopez, 9. Davis, 10. Stevenson

          Rodriguez: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Davis, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

          Trejos: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Rodriguez, 10. Lopez

          Woodyard: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Davis, 6. Lopez, 7. Stevenson, 8. Bivol, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Fury

          Moynihan: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Spence, 10. Benavidez

          Pilatti: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Davis, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Benavidez, 9. Lomachenko, 10. Fury

          Zirolli: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Stevenson, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Bivol, 8. Rodriguez, 9. Lopez, 10. Benavidez

          Mascaro: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Alvarez, 8. Lopez, 9. Davis, 10. Stevenson

          Freeman: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Nakatani

          Lopez: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

          Delgado Averhof: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Fury

          ESPN experts' poll

          First place: Usyk (12) Crawford (6), Inoue (1)

          Second place: Inoue (8), Crawford (7), Usyk (3), Alvarez (1)

          Third place: Inoue (10), Crawford (5), Usyk (4)

          Fourth place: Alvarez (7), Bivol (6), Beterbiev (3), Crawford (1), Rodriguez (1), Stevenson (1)

          Fifth place: Bivol (6), Alvarez (5), Beterbiev (3), Davis (3), Rodriguez (2)

          Sixth place: Rodriguez (6), Bivol (4), Beterbiev (3), Davis (2), Alvarez (1), Stevenson (1), Lopez (1), Lomachenko (1)

          Seventh place: Davis (6), Beterbiev (4), Rodriguez (3), Bivol (2), Alvarez (2), Stevenson (1), Fury (1)

          Eighth place: Beterbiev (4), Stevenson (4), Alvarez (2), Rodriguez (2), Davis (2), Lopez (2), Bivol (1), Lomachenko (1), Benavidez (1)

          Ninth place: Stevenson (5), Davis (4), Lopez (3), Beterbiev (2), Rodriguez (1), Lomachenko (1), Fury (1), Nakatani (1), Spence (1)

          10th place: Lopez (5), Stevenson (3), Fury (3), Benavidez (3), Nakatani (2), Rodriguez (1), Davis (1), Haney (1)