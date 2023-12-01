Teofimo Lopez Jr.: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Teofimo Lopez Jr. is the WBO junior welterweight champion. Lopez is the former WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion. He won the WBO junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Josh Taylor in June 2023.

As an amateur boxer, Lopez won the 2015 National Golden Gloves.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 19-1, 13 KOs

DOB: Jul. 30, 1997

Age: 26

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 68½ inches

Height: 5-foot-8

Lopez's fights and results Date Opponent Result 06/10/2023 Josh Taylor W, UD - Won Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title 12/10/2022 Sandor Martin W, SD 08/13/2022 Pedro Campa W, TKO7 11/27/2021 George Kambosos Jr. L, SD - Lost WBO/IBF/WBA lightweight titles 10/17/2020 Vasiliy Lomachenko W, UD - Unified IBF/WBA/WBO titles 12/14/2019 Richard Commey W, TKO2 - Won Commey's IBF lightweight title 07/19/2019 Masayoshi Nakatani W, UD 04/20/2019 Edis Tatli W, KO5 02/02/2019 Diego Magdelano W, KO7 12/08/2018 Mason Menard W, KO1 07/17/2018 William Silva W, TKO6 05/12/2018 Vitor Jones W, KO1 02/03/2018 Juan Paulo Sanchez W, UD 10/13/2017 Josh Ross W, TKO2 07/07/2017 Christian Santibanez W, UD 05/20/2017 Ronald Rivas W, KO2 04/21/2017 Jorge Luis Munguia W, TKO2 03/17/2017 Daniel Bastien W, KO2 02/24/2017 Francisco Medel W, TKO4 11/05/2016 Ishwar Siqueiros W, KO2

