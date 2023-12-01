        <
        >

          Teofimo Lopez Jr.: Biography, record, fights and more

          Teofimo Lopez beat Josh Taylor to claim the WBO junior welterweight title in June 2023. Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 1, 2023, 03:55 PM

          Teofimo Lopez Jr. is the WBO junior welterweight champion. Lopez is the former WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion. He won the WBO junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Josh Taylor in June 2023.

          As an amateur boxer, Lopez won the 2015 National Golden Gloves.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 19-1, 13 KOs
          DOB: Jul. 30, 1997
          Age: 26
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 68½ inches
          Height: 5-foot-8

          Top Lopez stories: