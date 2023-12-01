Teofimo Lopez Jr.: Biography, record, fights and more

Teofimo Lopez Jr. is the WBO junior welterweight champion. Lopez is the former WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion. He won the WBO junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Josh Taylor in June 2023.
As an amateur boxer, Lopez won the 2015 National Golden Gloves.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 19-1, 13 KOs
DOB: Jul. 30, 1997
Age: 26
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 68½ inches
Height: 5-foot-8
Top Lopez stories:
Top Rank seeks WBO 'super champion' status for Teofimo Lopez, Jr.
Junior welterweight: With Teofimo Lopez now champion, what's next for the 140-pound elite boxers?
Teofimo Lopez reiterates retirement claim to ESPN after title win
The rebirth of a star: Teofimo Lopez is back on top and now has a whole division chasing him
'The Takeover' is back: Teofimo Lopez silences critics in shining moment
Josh Taylor, Teofimo Lopez trade threats ahead of title bout
Teofimo Lopez posts seventh-round TKO of Pedro Campa, rebounds from first pro defeat
Teofimo Lopez won, but is he a threat at 140 pounds? Maybe not just yet
'The only person that beat me was myself': Will Teofimo Lopez learn from his mistakes?
Doctor says Teofimo Lopez is 'lucky he's not dead' after boxer found to have fought with air in chest
Millions lost, lawsuits everywhere and eight date changes: How a typical title defense for Teofimo Lopez went sideways
Teofimo Lopez prepared to move forward if Top Rank 'can't meet the terms' for fight
Boxing stardom fits Teofimo Lopez, the man who toppled Vasiliy Lomachenko
Teofimo Lopez upsets Vasiliy Lomachenko to become youngest four-belt champion
Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez Jr. face off in rare stare-down
Unified lightweight champ Vasiliy Lomachenko to face IBF titleholder Teofimo Lopez
'The TakeOver' has a plan: Teofimo Lopez is ready for stardom