NEW YORK -- Teofimo Lopez reminded the world he's still an elite fighter with a vintage performance on Saturday night, a dominant unanimous-decision victory over Josh Taylor to capture the WBO and lineal junior welterweight championship at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
The scores were 115-113, 117-111 and 115-113 for Lopez, who became a two-division champion at 25 years old. Lopez was nearly a 2-1 underdog after three disappointing performances, including a defeat to George Kambosos in ESPN's 2021 Upset of the Year when he lost his four lightweight titles.
But now, Lopez (19-1) is once again back on top amid chaos in the lead-up to the fight. During an ESPN feature interview, Lopez engaged in a heated argument with his father and trainer, Teofimo Lopez Sr., and talked openly about a custody battle for his son.
The son of immigrants from Honduras, Lopez vowed to not allow it all to distract him, and he delivered in spectacular fashion.
"Josh Taylor is a tough dude. I can see why he beat so many fighters," Lopez said. "But you've got to counter the counterpuncher. You've got to outsmart the man and get in there, and I did that."
Taylor (19-1), the former undisputed champion at 140 pounds, said he wanted a rematch with Lopez.
"I definitely know I'm better than that, and I know I can beat him still," Taylor said. "I'd love to do it again. But he's the champ, so the ball is in his court."