Teofimo Lopez dominates Josh Taylor down the stretch as he wins by unanimous decision. (1:08)

NEW YORK -- Teofimo Lopez reminded the world he's still an elite fighter with a vintage performance on Saturday night, a dominant unanimous-decision victory over Josh Taylor to capture the WBO and lineal junior welterweight championship at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The scores were 115-113, 117-111 and 115-113 for Lopez, who became a two-division champion at 25 years old. Lopez was nearly a 2-1 underdog after three disappointing performances, including a defeat to George Kambosos in ESPN's 2021 Upset of the Year when he lost his four lightweight titles.

Punches Taylor Lopez Total landed 82 158 Total thrown 341 517 Percent 24% 31% Jabs landed 22 20 Jabs thrown 147 174 Percent 15% 12% Power landed 60 138 Power thrown 194 343 Percent 31% 40% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

But now, Lopez (19-1) is once again back on top amid chaos in the lead-up to the fight. During an ESPN feature interview, Lopez engaged in a heated argument with his father and trainer, Teofimo Lopez Sr., and talked openly about a custody battle for his son.

The son of immigrants from Honduras, Lopez vowed to not allow it all to distract him, and he delivered in spectacular fashion.

"Josh Taylor is a tough dude. I can see why he beat so many fighters," Lopez said. "But you've got to counter the counterpuncher. You've got to outsmart the man and get in there, and I did that."

Taylor (19-1), the former undisputed champion at 140 pounds, said he wanted a rematch with Lopez.

"I definitely know I'm better than that, and I know I can beat him still," Taylor said. "I'd love to do it again. But he's the champ, so the ball is in his court."