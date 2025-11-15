Take a look at the stats behind Conor Benn's dominant win in his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. (1:07)

LONDON -- Even if Conor Benn goes on to win a world title, it still might not be as satisfying or career-defining as his revenge over bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr. in a dominant, unanimous points win on Saturday.

Revenge was sweet for Benn (24-1, 14 KOs), who floored Eubank (35-4, 25 KOs) twice in the final round to seal victory by unanimous scores of 119-107, 116-110 and 118-108 in the non-title middleweight bout.

Benn, 29, capitalised on a sluggish and subdued performance from Eubank to avenge a unanimous points defeat to Eubank Jr. seven months ago, after their fathers twice fought each other in epic world title fights in the 1990s.

Eubank, 36, from Brighton, lacked the energy, variation of punches and explosiveness of their first fight.

Benn's domination meant as a contest it lacked the drama when they last fought, until a brilliant finish. Benn floored Eubank first with a jab, then followed up with a barrage of blows before a right sent a rocky Eubank down again. Eubank beat the count but he knew the fight was lost.

Benn, from Ilford in Essex, stalked a sluggish Eubank around the ring and he landed the biggest punches. Some of the 60,000-plus crowd even jeered a lack of action in Round 10, but Benn then produced two stunning knockdowns that sent the stadium wild in Round 12.

Benn celebrated wildly in the ring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after achieving something his two-weight world champion father Nigel failed to do -- beat a Eubank -- in the latest episode of a vicious rivalry between two English boxing families.

Benn's biggest career win makes the score 2-1-1 between the families, following Chris Eubank's Round 9 stoppage win over Nigel in 1990 and a controversial points draw in 1993.

Their fathers never did a third fight, and Benn afterwards said he is not interested in a third fight, with the score now 1-1.

"It's been a journey, it feels like the end of the Benn-Eubank saga, it's done, it's over," Benn said.

"People said I can't box, put that in your pipe and smoke it."

Benn will also consider world title opportunities at junior middleweight and welterweight, after stepping up from welterweight to face Eubank Jr. earlier this year.

Welterweight champions Lewis Crocker (IBF) and Mario Barrios (WBC) are strong possibilities for Benn next, instead of a trilogy fight with Eubank.

Benn added: "I fancy Barrios for the WBC world title, Ryan Garcia, Roland Romero, Devin Haney, all of them Yanks can get it. Any day of the week, and twice on Sundays."

A fourth career defeat for Eubank, who won the first fight by scores of 116-112 on all three scorecards, is a big blow to his hopes of a lucrative fight against the likes of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, but based on this showing facing the Mexican would be a bad next move for Eubank.

"I've been through hell and back to get to this night, it is what is it," Eubank said. "I tried my best, the kid fought hard, he has power. We put on a show, Benn was the better man tonight.

"It's 1-1, I have to go away and deal with some of the things I've been dealing with over the past few months. "Who knows, maybe we will see something new with me and him, or maybe we won't. Right now, it's his night."

After getting walked to the ring by superstar rapper 50 Cent, Eubank kept it low-key throughout the fight.

Both were positive early on and Eubank perhaps landed the best punch, an overhand right, in Round 1. Benn landed a couple of good hooks early in the second before both were warned for wrestling.

Benn had the cleaner work in Round 2 and he continued to outland Eubank in Round 3. With Benn the aggressor, Eubank looked to catch him on the counter but after four rounds he looked behind.

In Round 4, Benn landed some hard right hands but Eubank could not respond by raising his tempo and workrate in Round 5.

After a slow first half of the fight, Eubank continued to box one-paced and paid for it late in the seventh when he was nailed by a big right hand.

Benn also clipped Eubank with a good right hand in the ninth before twice sending him to the canvas in a thunderous last round.

Benn first sent Eubank stumbling from a straight left to the jaw for a count, then followed up with a frenzied attack to return a wobbly Eubank to the canvas with a final right hand. Eubank survived to hear the bell, but he knew he had lost.