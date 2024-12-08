Open Extended Reactions

Richardson Hitchins captured the IBF junior welterweight title with a split-decision victory over Liam Paro on Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

One judge scored the tactical contest for Paro 117-111 but was overruled by scores of 116-111 and 116-111 for Hitchins.

Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) is now the sport's lone champion from the onetime boxing hotbed of Brooklyn.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Paro Hitchins Total landed 84 105 Total thrown 483 351 Percent 17.4% 29.9% Jabs landed 53 67 Jabs thrown 339 222 Percent 15.6% 30.2% Power landed 31 38 Power thrown 144 129 Percent 21.5% 29.5%

The 27-year-old turned the tide in Round 5 and cruised down the stretch as he outboxed the Australian with his superior jab and footwork.

Hitchins was coming off a disputed decision victory over Gustavo Lemos in April, and this time found himself on the other side of some questionable scoring from one judge.

"I guess it's what they call a full-circle moment," said Hitchins, who entered the bout unranked by ESPN. "How ironic is that? Everyone thought my last fight's scoring was crazy."

Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) won the title with an upset decision victory over Subriel Matias in June, also in Puerto Rico. Paro, 28, entered the ring Saturday ranked No. 4 by ESPN at 140 pounds.

"I want Teofimo [Lopez] in New York," Hitchins said. "That's a massive fight for 2025. I don't belong in the ring with anyone but the best."

