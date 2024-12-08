        <
        >

          Hitchins decisions Paro for IBF junior welterweight title

          • Mike Coppinger, ESPN Boxing InsiderDec 8, 2024, 05:10 AM
              Mike Coppinger has covered boxing since 2010 with roles at USA Today, Ring Magazine and The Athletic before he joined ESPN in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

          Richardson Hitchins captured the IBF junior welterweight title with a split-decision victory over Liam Paro on Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

          One judge scored the tactical contest for Paro 117-111 but was overruled by scores of 116-111 and 116-111 for Hitchins.

          Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) is now the sport's lone champion from the onetime boxing hotbed of Brooklyn.

          The 27-year-old turned the tide in Round 5 and cruised down the stretch as he outboxed the Australian with his superior jab and footwork.

          Hitchins was coming off a disputed decision victory over Gustavo Lemos in April, and this time found himself on the other side of some questionable scoring from one judge.

          "I guess it's what they call a full-circle moment," said Hitchins, who entered the bout unranked by ESPN. "How ironic is that? Everyone thought my last fight's scoring was crazy."

          Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) won the title with an upset decision victory over Subriel Matias in June, also in Puerto Rico. Paro, 28, entered the ring Saturday ranked No. 4 by ESPN at 140 pounds.

          "I want Teofimo [Lopez] in New York," Hitchins said. "That's a massive fight for 2025. I don't belong in the ring with anyone but the best."

