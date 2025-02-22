Open Extended Reactions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Joseph Parker beat Martin Bakole with a vicious Round 2 knockout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) sent Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) crashing to the canvas after an overhand right struck the top of his head. Bakole slowly got to his feet, but his corner pulled him out straight away to hand Parker a commanding victory.

There were all sorts of unknowns going into the fight. Bakole only arrived in Riyadh in the early hours of Saturday morning after taking the fight on Thursday night following the withdrawal of Daniel Dubois.

While he possesses huge power, and stung Parker a couple of times, Bakole's lack of fitness showed as the New Zealander moved well and chose his moment perfectly.

The events of Thursday robbed Parker of the chance to fight for a world title and potentially become a two-time heavyweight champion.

After the fight, he made it clear he wants the chance again and soon.

"I want to say, who is next? How do I fight for a world title next?" Parker said in the ring.

"I want to fight for a world title. If [Oleksandr] Usyk wants a dance partner, we'll get [Frank Warren] in here. I want to fight for a world title, and I'd love to be champion of the world again."

Parker said he will fight anyone, anytime -- a fact he proved by taking on Bakole at such short notice.

Usyk, as well as former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, were watching on as Parker earned the 24th knockout win of his career.