Naoya Inoue successfully defended his undisputed super bantamweight titles with an emphatic unanimous points win Sunday over Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Nagoya, Japan.

Two judges scored the fight 118-110, while one had 117-111, all in favor of Inoue.

After the win, the 32-year-old Inoue confirmed he will fight again in December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inoue is expected to face unbeaten Mexican David Picasso on Dec. 27.

In the fifth defense of his WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring titles, Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) produced yet another clinical performance, systematically breaking Akhmadaliev (14-2, 11 KOs) down.

Akhmadaliev had long called for a fight against ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound boxer but came up well short against "The Monster."

Inoue set up behind his strong, quick left jab, limiting Akhmadaliev's attack and taking control of the fight from the opening exchanges.

While Akhmadaliev did have some success at times, Inoue would respond with venom and had the last say in their exchanges more often than not.

Once he settled into the rhythm of the fight, Inoue's footwork came to the fore, dancing around Akhmadaliev and peppering him with the jab in between. Inoue targeted the head and the body in equal measure, gradually causing damage and wearing his opponent down.

Akhmadaliev tried to unleash his big right hand throughout the contest and while he landed on a couple of occasions, Inoue usually found a way to evade the Uzbek's power.

Naoya Inoue retained his WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring titles while improving to 31-0 in his career. AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

By Round 8, Akhmadaliev had grown frustrated at not being able force his power on his opponent.

Inoue would quickly move in, land a spiteful combination and move away again in the blink of an eye. His speed and precision were simply too much.

Swelling around Akhmadaliev's face also became visible in the later rounds, while Inoue appeared largely unhurt. At times, he was even calling his opponent on, asking him to engage.

Akhmadaliev did land a clean right hand in the closing stages of Round 12, but his best shot came much too little, too late as Inoue's unbeaten record rolled on with relative ease.

On the undercard, Christian Medina knocked out Yoshiki Takei to claim the WBO bantamweight world title.

Medina (26-4, 19 KOs) had a superb start, flooring Takei (11-1, 9 KOs) with a big right hand in Round 1. The Mexican's confidence only grew, and he dominated from then on.

The fight ended in Round 4 after Medina backed Takei into the corner and landed a series of savage uppercuts, forcing referee Ramon Pena to intervene and stop the fight.