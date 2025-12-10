Jake Paul says it's a mistake for Anthony Joshua to look past him. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has said he will pray for Jake Paul as he prepares to fight Anthony Joshua, saying he wants to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer in an MMA bout.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) will fight Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) in a professional eight-round heavyweight fight on Dec. 19 in Miami.

Opinion on the event has divided the boxing world, and Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) had a warning for Paul ahead of the bout.

"If Anthony Joshua wants, he can kill this guy," Usyk told media.

"Joshua is an Olympic champion. Jake Paul, he's a sportsman, YouTube...showman. Rolls Royce...Fiat. Listen, it's true. It's business, more money. Only this."

Oleksandr Usyk has said he wants Joshua to fight Fury. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Asked if people should "pray" for Paul, Usyk said: "I will pray for Jake Paul because I want a fight with him in the octagon.

"As a fan, I want a Joshua facing [Tyson] Fury. Listen, I will try to help."

Joshua has been preparing for the fight with Paul at Usyk's training base in Spain. Usyk's team has said they anticipate working with the Brit into 2026, when it is hoped Joshua will finally fight Fury.