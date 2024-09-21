Joshua-Dubois, Munguia-Bazinyan: How to watch, date, time and results

Open Extended Reactions

Daniel Dubois makes the first defense of his IBF heavyweight title against former unified champion Anthony Joshua in the main event of a boxing card at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday (DAZN PPV).

Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs), of London, won the IBF interim title with an impressive eighth-round TKO victory over Filip Hrgovic in June to set up the Joshua fight. Dubois was elevated to full champion weeks later when Oleksandr Usyk decided to fight Tyson Fury in a rematch instead of facing mandatory challenger Dubois.

In August 2023, Dubois, 27, challenged Usyk for the WBC, WBO and WBA titles and thought he won the fight when he landed a body punch in the fifth round that sent Usyk in pain to the canvas, but referee Luis Pabon ruled it a low blow. Usyk dominated the fight after that, scoring a knockdown in Round 8 before finishing Dubois in the ninth.

Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs), of Watford, England, won the IBF title with a second-round KO over Charles Martin in 2016 and unified the WBA belt a year later with an impressive 11th-round TKO win over Wladimir Klitschko in ESPN's 2017 fight of the year. In March 2018 he defeated Joseph Parker to add the WBO belt.

In June 2019, Joshua, 34, lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr. and regained them in the rematch five months later. After back-to-back decision loses to Usyk in 2021 and 2022, Joshua has won four consecutive fights, including a second-round KO of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou back in March.

On Friday in Glendale, Arizona, Jaime Munguia takes on Erik Bazinyan in a 12-round super middleweight bout (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET).

Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez last May, to face Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) in a 12-round super middleweight bout.

Mungia, 27, of Tijuana, Mexico, is a former junior middleweight champion that has been moving up in weight looking for bigger challengers. He has notable victories over Gabriel Rosado, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and John Ryder, among others.

Bazinyan, 29, of Yerevan, Armenia but now leaving in Quebec, Canada, is fighting in the U.S. for the first time in five years. He's beaten tough opposition, including Billi Facundo Godoy, Ronald Ellis and Marcelo Coceres.

Also on Friday, in Dublin, Ireland, junior middleweight prospect Callum Walsh defeated Przemyslaw Runowski by second-round KO in a scheduled 10-round bout.

Walsh (12-0, 10 KOs), of Cork, Ireland, but now leaving in Hollywood, California, has won seven of his past eight fight by stoppage, including a second-round TKO of Carlos Ortiz Cervantes in June. The 23-year-old is a 6-foot tall southpaw with power, who was fighting in his home country for the first time since turning pro.

Where can I watch the Dubois-Joshua fight card?

The main card on DAZN PPV begins at 11 a.m. ET in the U.S. ($19.99). The fight will also be available on Sky Sports, TNT and DAZN in the U.K., starting at 4 p.m. London time. Ring walks for the main event are expected at 5:30 p.m. ET in the U.S., 10:30 p.m. London time.

The full card:

Title fight: Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua, 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF heavyweight title

Liam Smith vs. Josh Kelly, 12 rounds, middleweights

Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBO interim light heavyweight title

Title fight: Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, for Cacace's IBF junior lightweight title

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Tyler Denny, 12 rounds, middleweights

Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley, 12 rounds, lightweights

Where can I watch the Munguia-Bazinyan fight card?

The main card on ESPN and ESPN+ on Friday, begins at 10:30 p.m. ET, with undercard bouts at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The main card:

Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan, 12 rounds, super middleweights

Richard Torrez Jr. defeats Joey Dawejko by fifth-round DQ in a heavyweight bout

Emiliano Vargas defeated Larry Fryers by TKO5 in a junior welterweight bout

The undercard:

Charly Suarez defeated Jorge Castaneda by TKO3 in a junior lightweight bout

Ricardo Fernandez defeated Alan Garcia by KO5 in a lightweight bout

DJ Zamora defeated Gerardo Perez by UD8 in a junior lightweight bout

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Frank Brown, 6 rounds, welterweights

Steven Navarro defeated Oscar Arroyo by TKO3 in a junior bantamweight bout

Jorge Garcia defeats Ilias Essaoudi by KO1 in a junior middleweight bout

Sebastian Hernandez defeated Yonfrez Parejo by TKO4 in a junior featherweight bout

Results from the Walsh-Runowski fight card

Callum Walsh defeats Przemyslaw Runowski by KO2 in a junior middleweight bout

Ali Akhmedov defeated Pierre Hubert Dibombe by SD10 in a super middleweight bout

Craig O'Brien defeated Edward Donovan by sixth-round technical decision in a junior middleweight bout

Thomas Carty defeated Jacek Chruslicki by KO2 in a heavyweight bout

Emmet Brennan defeatd Kevin Cronin by SD8 in a light heavyweight bout

Shauna O'Keeffe defeated Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir by TKO4 in a women's lightweight bout

