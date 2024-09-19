Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua has vowed to "break down" Daniel Dubois with his spirit on Saturday when they fight for the heavyweight world championship in London.

Wembley is expected to host 96,000 fans in what would be a postwar record for a boxing event in the United Kingdom.

Joshua will bid to become a three-time heavyweight world champion, while Dubois will look to keep the IBF belt he was awarded after Oleksandr Usyk vacated it in June.

When asked how he wins the fight, Joshua said: "It can happen in a variety of ways. I'm not depending on punch power; it takes a lot more to be a great fighter. I'll break him down with my spirit.

"I showed Daniel and his whole team the respect they deserve through my training camp and that's going to put me in good stead. I'm tough, so is he. May the best man win. Good luck to him and his team.

"One thing when first I started boxing is, I wanted to bring the heavyweight division back alive in the U.K. So well done to everyone here as well," Joshua continued. "What a blessing to be back again... we're ready to rock and roll.

"I'm in supreme condition physically and mentally. I've been watching some of the old fights as well to remind myself what I'm capable of."

Both men enter the fight on the back of a good run of form. Dubois has two dogged wins against Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic under his belt after a defeat to Usyk, while Joshua is on a streak of three KO victories against Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

Their recent records, as well as their physical attributes, have led many to suggest that the fight, one way or another, won't go the full 12 rounds. Dubois enters the fight as the defending IBF champion but said he wants to beat Joshua to stamp his authority on the belt.

"I need to retain it and hold on to it. I need to legitimize myself by winning this fight," Dubois said. "It's a resurrection story of my career. I just want the biggest challenges and make a name for myself and create history."

While fighting at massive stadiums is second nature to Joshua, the experience of fighting in front of 90,000-plus will be a new one for Dubois.

He battled Usyk in front of around 40,000 fans in Poland last year, but a Wembley Stadium crowd which is expected to reach fever pitch will be a different prospect altogether. Dubois dismissed any implication that the occasion and walking into such a crowd would be too much.

"It's like I've done many times before, this time it's on the biggest stage, so the energy is going to be higher," Dubois added.