          Regis Prograis: Biography, record, fights and more

          Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller
          • ESPN
          Dec 7, 2023, 02:58 PM

          Regis Prograis, of New Orleans, Louisiana, is the WBC junior welterweight champion. He also held the WBA junior welterweight title in 2019 and the WBC interim junior welterweight title in 2018. Prograis has notable victories against Julius Indongo, Jose Zepeda, Ivan Redkach and Danielito Zorrila, among others.

          Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Devin Haney

          Record: 29-1, 24 KOs
          DOB: January 24, 1989
          Age: 34
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 67 inches
          Height: 5-foot-8

          Top Prograis stories: