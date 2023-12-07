Open Extended Reactions

The Rougarou is a mythical creature that emerges from dreams, embodying a werewolf-like, fearless humanoid beast. Louisiana natives have long spoken of its existence, claiming its whereabouts in the swamps and the bayous, illustrating various forms to trap bold, disobedient prey.

But New Orleans' Regis Prograis -- known as the Rougarou in the boxing realm -- is no mere folktale. He is rigid, rugged and smooth -- all at the same time. He represents raw punching power with finesse and excellent footwork from the southpaw stance. And now he's taking on the biggest challenge of his career, a bout against ESPN's No. 7 pound-for-pound fighter, Devin Haney, whom Prograis is fighting Saturday.

Haney, whose inner fire burns with the promise of greatness, has ascended from the 135-pound division, where he was the undisputed champion, and quickly fixed his eyes on Prograis, the extraordinary 140-pound WBC junior welterweight champion. Haney, the challenger this time, is pursuing his dream of becoming a two-division world champion.

Prograis, even as the champion, is not only fighting to retain his belt, but fighting for respect. The junior welterweight division is the best in boxing today, forged with a talented group of extraordinary champions, dynamic contenders, and marketable names like Teofimo Lopez Jr. and Ryan Garcia. But this division is not just about the present; it carries a profound legacy of unforgettable battles that have left a mark on the sport's history.

Think back to the legendary battles that have graced this weight class throughout history. The epic duel between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Meldrick Taylor. The breathtaking trilogy between Arturo Gatti and "Irish" Micky Ward, fights that epitomize why we love the sport: blood, sweat, heart and guts displayed by two legends. Prograis and Haney hope to add to the 140-pound weight class' rich history as many boxing pundits, including myself, see this affair as a 50-50 pick 'em fight.