GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Junior welterweight champion Regis Prograis told ESPN on Saturday he has signed a three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) accepted the offer over a more lucrative offer from Top Rank, sources said.

The 34-year-old's first fight with Matchroom will take place on June 17 in Prograis' native New Orleans against Australia's Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs), Prograis told ESPN. Sources said it is a headline bout on DAZN.

Prograis, who fights out of Houston, was ringside with Hearn for the Canelo Alvarez-John Ryder undisputed super middleweight championship fight, Canelo's first fight in Mexico in nearly 12 years.

ESPN's No. 3 boxer at 140 pounds, Prograis became a two-time champion when he scored an 11th-round KO of Jose Zepeda in November. Prograis' lone professional defeat came against Josh Taylor in 2019 via majority decision.

Now that he's aligned with Matchroom, Prograis could be matched with Jack Catterall, ESPN's No. 1 junior welterweight. Catterall, who signed with Hearn last month, dropped a controversial decision to Taylor last February in his lone pro defeat.