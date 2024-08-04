Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Jose Valenzuela upset fellow Mexican Isaac Cruz by split decision to capture the WBA junior welterweight title Saturday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

One judge scored the bout 115-113 for Cruz but was overruled by 116-112 and 116-112 scores for Valenzuela.

The win continued a stunning turnaround for Valenzuela, who suffered back-to-back defeats in 2022-23 at 135 pounds. Following a third-round knockout loss to Edwin De Los Santos, Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision to Chris Colbert. Valenzuela's fortunes changed in the December 2023 rematch with Colbert when he scored a spectacular sixth-round knockout victory.

Following the win, Valenzuela moved up to 140 pounds to challenge for his first world title. He came through with a career-best performance, boxing with discipline against the hard-charging, ultra-popular "Pitbull" Cruz.

"I didn't get desperate," said Valenzuela, 25, who is trained by former champion Robert Garcia. "I didn't fall under the pressure. I stayed calm. I felt great. I felt like I was in control the whole time with my jab, my footwork."

Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) entered the ring rated No. 4 by ESPN at junior welterweight. In his 140-pound debut, Cruz scored an eighth-round TKO victory over Rolly Romero in March to become a first-time champion.

Jose Valenzuela celebrates his junior welterweight win over Isaac Cruz on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Cruz's defeat to Valenzuela is his first since a spirited decision loss to boxing star Gervonta Davis in December 2021. Cruz, 26, rattled off five consecutive victories afterward.

"Just take a listen to this crowd, they're the judge of all this, not me," Cruz said regarding the result in translated remarks. "I never like to make a decision on what the result of the fight is. I just get on with my work and let everyone else decide."

Cruz said he will push for a rematch.