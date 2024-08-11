Open Extended Reactions

Vergil Ortiz survived the first two knockdowns of his career to score a majority decision victory over Serhii Bohachuk on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Ortiz, who was floored in Rounds 1 and 8, prevailed via scores of 114-112, 114-112 and 113-113 in a fight of the year contender.

"I felt like I did enough," said Ortiz, who entered the ring rated No. 5 by ESPN at junior middleweight. "I proved everyone wrong who said that I'm washed, I can't fight at 154, I can't go the distance. ... All of it fueled me. I'm the best in the world right now, and I'm going to keep showing it."

Ortiz and Bohachuk combined for 1,500-plus punches in a firefight from bell to bell that included many violent exchanges. Ukraine's Bohachuk landed an overhand right in Round 1 that dropped Ortiz to one knee, though it was originally ruled a slip. Before the start of Round 5, instant replay was consulted, and the call was overturned in a rare instance.

Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) scored another knockdown in Round 8, this time when a left hook forced Ortiz's glove to touch the canvas. Ortiz (22-0, 21 KOs) stormed back with renewed urgency afterward and was able to stun Bohachuk. Ortiz rocked him again in the penultimate round. He won the last three rounds unanimously and the final four on two cards to pull out the victory.

"People [who] saw this fight today and who understand boxing know what happened today," Bohachuk, 29, said in reference to the judges' verdict. "I'm feeling great, I make two knockdowns. Come on, guys."

The bout, which had title implications, featured nonstop punching from two heavy hitters. Ortiz landed an array of body shots, left hooks and uppercuts while Bohachuk looked to take a step back and set up power punches with his jab.

Vergil Ortiz, right, rallied to edge Serhii Bohachuk after being knocked down in Rounds 1 and 8. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

"Fight of the year, baby," said Ortiz's promoter, Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

With the victory, Ortiz picked up the WBC interim title, which positions him for a shot against the winner of the planned December bout between Sebastian Fundora and Errol Spence. Ortiz is also now the leading contender to fight Terence Crawford, who made his 154-pound debut last week with a title win over Israil Madrimov.

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, organized the Crawford-Madrimov event and was ringside Saturday. He said on the DAZN broadcast he is looking to match Ortiz with Crawford next.

"I'm ready for a challenge," said Ortiz. "I think Bud [Crawford] is probably No. 1 pound for pound in the world and I want to show that I have what it takes to beat him."

Ortiz was set to fight former champion Tim Tszyu last week on the Crawford-Madrimov undercard before the Tszyu was forced to withdraw. The 26-year-old Texan was fighting for the third time in 2024. He finished his previous two opponents -- Fredrick Lawson and Thomas Dulorme -- in the first round.

Ortiz entered the fight rated No. 5 by ESPN at 154 pounds. He emerged with a cut over his left eye and a gash over the bridge of his nose.

Bohachuk is ESPN's No. 7 junior middleweight. He entered the ring on the heels of his career-best performance, a March decision win over Brian Mendoza. Bohachuk's previous defeat was an eighth-round TKO vs. Brandon Adams in 2021.