Open Extended Reactions

Natasha Jonas will fight Lauren Price in a world welterweight unification fight on March 7 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The bout was confirmed on Saturday following Jonas's unanimous points win over Ivana Habazin and Price's third-round stoppage of Bexcy Mateus.

"It's an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women's event at such an iconic venue," Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs), who defended her IBF belt and won the WBC title in front of her home city fans in Liverpool, said. "It shows how far women's boxing has come.

"Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn't, and there is still a lot more to come.

"Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I've been in big fights, I've fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she's never faced anyone like me as a pro."

Price (8-0, 2 KO) added: "I'm excited to headline such a huge occasion. I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want.

"When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight, a big all-British unification clash, Wales vs England with five world titles on the line, will help cement my legacy and show that I am No 1 in the division.

"I believe I'm too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me."