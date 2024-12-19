Watch: Tyson Fury doesn't throw punch in pre-Oleksandr Usyk workout

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury has tried to keep a low profile this week ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, and gave nothing away at the open workout on Wednesday.

Fans got a glimpse off Fury in the ring at the scheduled workout, but the 36-year-old didn't throw a punch. Instead he simply waved to the crowd before swiftly exiting the stage.

While they aren't strict training sessions, fighters typically hit the pads with their trainers at the event, sometimes in an effort to show their opponent how sharp they're looking.

However, as he has for most of the week, Fury kept his cards close to his chest.