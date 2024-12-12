Open Extended Reactions

Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis are finalizing a deal for a WBO lightweight title fight Feb. 14 at New York's Theater at Madison Square Garden, sources told ESPN.

Davis, a rising star and Olympic silver medalist, will challenge for his first world title in a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event.

Davis, 25, is coming off his best win yet, a second-round KO of Gustavo Lemos. The bout was a homecoming in Norfolk, Virginia, before a crowd of 10,000-plus. Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) is ESPN's No. 6 lightweight.

Now, Davis will take on a tougher opponent in Berinchyk, a 36-year-old Ukrainian, who became a champion for the first time when he met Emanuel Navarrete in May. Navarrete, an unorthodox volume-puncher, was attempting to become a four-division champion but was outboxed by Berinchyk via split decision in a fight for the vacant title.

Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) is ESPN's No. 5 boxer at 135 pounds. Davis figures to be installed as a betting favorite in the bout.

Keyshawn Davis, left, made quick work of Gustavo Lemos in November, stopping him inside of two rounds and setting up a potential title shot in the process. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

"I feel like Berinchyk, his strongest attribute is his footwork," Davis said Saturday during an interview with ESPN's Mark Kriegel. "I feel like he has great footwork. He's consistently always moving and it is hard hitting a moving target."

Davis, who showed he has plenty of power in both hands against Lemos, respects Berinchyk's punching power as well.

"I feel like Berinchyk has sneaky power, sneaky strength, but I feel like people underestimate his IQ," Davis added. "I really feel like he goes in there, he thinks about what he's going to do next and he executes."