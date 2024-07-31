Israil Madrimov: Biography, record, fights and more

Israil Madrimov, of Khiva, Uzbekistan, but based in Indio, California, is the current WBA "super" junior middleweight champion. He turned pro in November 2018 after a successful amateur career. Madrimov has notable KO victories over Alejandro Barrera, Magomed Kurbanov and Michel Soro, among others.
Next fight: Aug. 3 vs. Terence Crawford
Record: 10-0-1, 7 KOs
DOB: Feb. 16, 1995
Age: 29
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 68½ inches
Height: 5-foot-8½
