Israil Madrimov: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Israil Madrimov, of Khiva, Uzbekistan, but based in Indio, California, is the current WBA "super" junior middleweight champion. He turned pro in November 2018 after a successful amateur career. Madrimov has notable KO victories over Alejandro Barrera, Magomed Kurbanov and Michel Soro, among others.

Next fight: Aug. 3 vs. Terence Crawford

Record: 10-0-1, 7 KOs

DOB: Feb. 16, 1995

Age: 29

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 68½ inches

Height: 5-foot-8½

Madrimov's fights and results Date Opponent Result 03/08/2024 Magomed Kurbanov W, TKO5 - Won WBA junior middleweight title 04/08/2023 Raphael Igbokwe W, UD10 07/09/2022 Michel Soro Draw, TD3 12/17/2021 Michel Soro W, TKO9 04/03/2021 Emmany Kalombo W, UD10 08/15/2020 Eric Walker W, UD12 02/29/2020 Charlie Navarro W, TKO6 10/05/2019 Alejandro Barrera W, TKO5 06/08/2019 Norberto Gonzalez W, TKO6 03/09/2019 Frank Rojas W, KO2 11/24/2018 Vladimir Hernandez W, TKO6

Top Madrimov stories: