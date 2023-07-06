Oleksandr Usyk's last fight was against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in 2022. Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles when he takes on the United Kingdom's Daniel Dubois at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Aug. 26, the Ukrainian said on Thursday.

Usyk had been expected to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

Dubois is the WBA (Regular) heavyweight belt holder and mandatory challenger while 36-year-old Usyk is the WBA (Super) champion.

The 25-year-old has won 19 fights, with 18 knockouts, and been defeated once.

Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights, most recently winning by split decision against Anthony in 2022.