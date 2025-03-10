Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- When an organization makes wholesale changes, as the New York Jets did this offseason, the pendulum often swings in the opposite direction because it overcompensates for its perceived shortcomings. That's why teams go from a player-friendly coach to a disciplinarian or vice versa.

The pendulum theory certainly applies to the Jets and their quarterback situation. They replaced a historically great player in Aaron Rodgers, 41, who was unsteady at times in his two seasons in New York, with a 26-year-old rocket ship in Justin Fields, who still is trying to find his way as a complete quarterback.

They'll go from a prolific passer -- Rodgers set a franchise record with 624 dropbacks last season -- to one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history. Fields has averaged 50.2 rushing yards per game in four seasons; the only player with a higher average is Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson (59.9).

Not only did the Jets change quarterbacks, but they changed the personality of the position in Year 1 under coach Aaron Glenn. Yes, a lot of things will be different about the Jets, who rebooted after a disastrous 5-12 season.

On Monday, the first day of the free agent negotiating period, the Jets agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with Fields, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $30 million in guarantees, which suggests the Jets intend to make Fields their starter. They might try to spin it as a competition between him and respected backup Tyrod Taylor, but Fields' contract gives him a decided edge.

Fields will be reunited with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson, who is said to be thrilled with the addition. In 2020, a pandemic-shortened season, Wilson caught 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns in eight games with Fields as the Buckeyes' starter.

For the Jets, Fields' exceptional mobility will provide a unique dimension. One former Jets official said Fields "may be the best, total athletic QB in club history." They haven't had a lot of them. The franchise record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback is 453, set in 1960 by Al Dorow. In the Super Bowl era, the best year came from Geno Smith, who ran for 366 yards as a rookie in 2013.

The Jets haven't employed many fleet-footed quarterbacks. True, they did have Michael Vick in 2014, but he was on his last legs as Smith's backup, and, if he were to get the starting nod, Taylor's running days seem to be over, as he averaged 17.9 rushing yards per game in 11 appearances with the New York Giants in 2023.

Fields can change that. We're talking about a quarterback who rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022, his second year with the Chicago Bears. If he gets on a roll, he might eclipse Dorow's mark by Halloween. The threat of a running quarterback should unlock the entire running game, which struggled last season (31st in yards). This bodes well for Breece Hall (876 yards), a talented back who often found himself swallowed up in the backfield.

It will be up to first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand to devise a system that capitalizes on Fields' strengths. It will be a departure for Engstrand, who came from the Detroit Lions with Jared Goff, a pure pocket passer with limited mobility. Look for more run-pass options, zone reads and one-read pass plays. Fields can make plays, if used correctly. The Jets can run the ball and rely on their defense under their defensive-minded head coach. It won't be a wide-open, high-flying attack like the Lions.

Glenn said recently he wants his quarterback to have mental and physical toughness and be "a winner." He didn't mention anything about arm strength or accuracy. Fields was a winner at Ohio State, but he has won only 14 of 44 starts in the NFL, including 4-2 with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. The big question is whether he can carry a team with his arm, not just his legs.

Justin Fields became the third quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season in 2022. His running ability gives the New York Jets something they haven't had in the past. Darron Cummings/AP

Since 2021, Fields ranks 29th in Total QBR and 34th in completion percentage over expected. He did show some subtle improvements in Pittsburgh -- he was 17th in EPA per dropback when he was replaced by Russell Wilson -- but he still has many naysayers who question whether he can be a long-term answer because of his lack of production from the pocket.

The Jets don't know the answer, either, but they will have a year to figure it out. If it doesn't work, they can escape the contract in 2026.

But one thing is certain: Fields will play the position like no other in Jets history.