The 2025 NFL offseason already has some action, with the Commanders trading for 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and the Bears adding two guards in a pair of deals. The Raiders also struck early in signing former Bengals guard Alex Cappa. Those are the first big moves as we near free agency, which begins with the legal negotiating window March 10 and officially opens March 12.

ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder is grading every 2025 NFL signing and trade of the offseason, putting each deal into perspective for teams and players. To determine each grade, Walder is evaluating moves based on multiple factors, including on-field impact, salary cap implications, compensation, player value/age and the context of a team's short- and long-term outlooks. How large is the effect of this decision, and how sure are we it's a good or bad choice? How does this affect a team's chance to win the Super Bowl, either this season or in the future?

Follow along as Walder evaluates and grades each move, with the most recent grades at the top.

Raiders sign G Alex Cappa