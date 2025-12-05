Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green limped to the locker room late in the second quarter of Thursday's 99-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and was ruled out because of a right foot injury.

Green sprained his right foot in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers recently and had been playing through it, but he appeared to aggravate the issue on a rebound attempt against the Sixers.

This is the latest in a growing list of issues for the struggling 11-12 Warriors. Star guard Steph Curry is not on the road trip while dealing with a left thigh contusion, and wing Jimmy Butler missed the game because of left knee soreness.

The Warriors have lost six out of their past eight games and fell down by 20 points quickly Thursday night after scoring only 10 first-quarter points.