The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $100,000 by the NBA for violating league injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid, the league announced Wednesday.

The 76ers failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Embiid prior to Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid was listed as out in the Sixers' initial injury report and subsequently played in the game.

The fine takes into account the 76ers' prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules.

Embiid, playing his first game in three weeks, logged a season-high 30 minutes in the 142-134 double-overtime loss to Atlanta. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, but he didn't play in the second overtime after missing the previous nine games because of right knee soreness.

He sat out Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards for injury management. The Sixers next play against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.