Open Extended Reactions

Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with upper-extremity deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, sources tell ESPN.

Whitmore had missed the past few games with shoulder soreness and further testing revealed the blood clot. He joined the Wizards via trade in an increased opportunity and Whitmore, the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NBA draft spent two seasons with the Houston Rockets, averaging 10.8 points over two years in Houston. Last season, he scored 0.46 points per touch, fourth best among payers to record 1,000 touches, according to ESPN Research.

The Maryland native was traded in July to Washington for two second-round picks. The trade was designed to give Whitmore an increased role for a rebuilding Wizards team. He had started working closely with coach Brian Keefe in recent weeks as part of his development plan.

But Whitmore has missed the last few games due to shoulder soreness. His injury is the same that limited the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama to 46 games last season and shut down the Blazers' Damian Lillard in the spring. Lillard was cleared of the condition in April. Wembanyama was cleared to return in July.

Deep vein thrombosis also sidelined the Pistons' Ausar Thompson last year and forced Raptors forward Brandon Ingram to undergo surgery in 2019, when he was with the Lakers.