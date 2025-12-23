Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks center N'Faly Dante will miss the remainder of the season with a torn right ACL.

The second-year center suffered the injury while playing for the Hawks' G League College Park Skyhawks against Texas at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando on Dec. 19. The team said Dante will undergo surgery in January.

Dante appeared in four games for Atlanta this season, averaging 1.8 rebounds and 3.8 minutes. The Hawks signed the 6-11 big man as a restricted free agent in August. He played in four games with the Houston Rockets last season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a two-way player for Houston.