All 525 NBA players under contract this season have value. For some, such as supermax stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, that value is easy to spot.

For others, such as the Dallas Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard or the Memphis Grizzlies' Cam Spencer, value comes in the form of starter-caliber minutes from players on two-way and minimum-level deals.

Our NBA All-Value Team, composed of 15 players from 12 franchises, shines a spotlight on those difference-makers who are far outplaying their contracts as their teams chase the postseason.

To be eligible, a player cannot earn more than $3 million this season, be signed to a first- or second-round exception (sorry, Cooper Flagg and Victor Wembanyama), or have more than six years of NBA experience. Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green, who went from an undrafted free agent in 2022 to full-time starter this season, is ineligible despite his salary below $3 million; he signed a four-year, $45 million extension in October.

The road to the NBA has not been easy for the players below. Fourteen have signed a two-way contract at some point, and eight players having been waived along the journeys to their current teams.

But all 15 are hoping to parlay this season's success into their first big NBA contract, forcing their teams into some tough decisions as the league inches closer to the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

2025-26 contract: $2.3 million

Stats: 23.6 MPG, 9.9 PPG, 49.7 FG%, 45.2 3P%

After being drafted No. 37 by the Washington Wizards in 2020, Krejci's journey has taken the 25-year-old guard to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves on a training camp deal.

He's now back with the Hawks, where he parlayed a two-way contract signed in December 2023 to a four-year, $10.2 million deal in the 2024 offseason.

Krejci didn't get on the court in four of his first six games this season but has seen his role and minutes increase since All-Star guard Trae Young sustained a sprained MCL on Oct. 29. Since then, Krejci has averaged 24.6 minutes (most among Atlanta reserves) and 10.6 points on 51.3% shooting from the field and 46.6% on 3-pointers. He had a career-high 28 points in a Nov. 10 road win over the LA Clippers.

2025-26 contract: $2.3 million (team option for 2026-27)

Stats: 24.6 MPG, 10.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.3 BPG

Queta has been a solid presence in a Celtics frontcourt that lost Jayson Tatum to injury and Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet in free agency. After being waived by the Sacramento Kings in September 2023, Queta signed a two-way deal with Boston, which converted to a standard contract. In the 2024 offseason, he signed a three-year, $7.2 million deal.

This season, the 7-foot Queta has started 26 games and has tallied double-digit rebounds in eight games, including 18 rebounds with 19 points last month against the Timberwolves.

Boston is plus-14.1 points per 100 possessions with Queta on the court, 8.0 points better than with Porzingis at center last season. Porzingis is making over $30 million this season with the Hawks, and Queta's salary ranks last among all starting centers.

2025-26 contract: $2.3 million (unrestricted free agent in 2026)

Stats: 22.2 MPG, 10.8 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.3 SPG

If there was a bright spot to the Mavericks' tumultuous, injury-marred 2024-25 season, it was Williams' play after the All-Star break.

After Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, and Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March, Williams' minutes nearly tripled from 8.4 to 23.4, with the now-26-year-old guard averaging a career high 14.6 points and 54.8% shooting across 14 games. Williams' two-way contract was converted to a two-year, $2.3 million deal in April. This season, Williams has started nine games, has eight games with at least two steals and has 11 games with at least five assists. Because Williams has been on the roster for at least three seasons, he has accrued Bird rights, allowing Dallas to exceed the salary cap and apron to re-sign him in July in unrestricted free agency.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks

2025-26 contract: $636,435 (two-way)

Stats: 20.6 MPG, 8.4 PPG, 5.3 APG, 52.8 FG%, 46.2 3P%

Nembhard starting at point guard was probably not the plan when Dallas signed him to a two-way contract this offseason.

But after mixed results with Cooper Flagg and D'Angelo Russell filling in for the injured Irving, coach Jason Kidd turned to the undrafted Gonzaga guard on Nov. 28. Dallas has gone 6-4 since, with Nembhard becoming one of the few rookies this season with three games of double-digit assists. (The only other rookie with multiple such games is New Orleans Pelicans forward Derik Queen.)

As a starter, Nembhard is averaging 11.6 points, 6.9 assists and only 1.8 turnovers. Because he signed a two-way contract, Nembhard can be on the active roster for only 25 more games. The Mavericks could convert Nembhard's deal to a standard prorated veteran minimum exception for up to two seasons, but they would need to open a roster spot and create more room below the second apron. They currently have the maximum 15 players under contract and are $1.3 million below the apron.

2025-26 contract: $636,435 (two-way)

Stats: 25.2 MPG, 8.3 PPG, 55.7 FG%, 37.8 3P%, 3.7 RPG (as a starter)

Jones has already passed his games and minutes totals from the 2024-25 season, an increased role that thrust the 6-7 forward into the starting lineup after Aaron Gordon sustained a hamstring strain on Nov. 21.

With Jones in the starting lineup and sharing the court with Jamal Murray, Cameron Johnson, Peyton Watson and Nikola Jokic, Denver is 8-4 and is plus-16.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Nuggets have an open roster and can convert Jones to up to a four-year contract once he reaches 50 games on the active roster (he has currently played 27). Jones will be a restricted free agent in the offseason if he remains on a two-way deal.

2025-26 contract: $636,435 (two-way)

Stats: 16.5 MPG, 7.7 PPG, 44 FG%, 34.6 3P%, 3.0 APG

During a five-game stretch in November, Jenkins became one of the NBA's better stories when he averaged 20.2 points, shot 50% from the field (44% on 3s) with 7.6 assists.

In the Pistons' Nov. 10 win against Washington, Jenkins had 24 points and forced overtime with a 3-pointer. Three games later, he scored a career-high 26 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

But Jenkins' minutes and role have decreased after Caris LeVert and Jaden Ivey returned from injury. Since Nov. 22, Jenkins has averaged 12.5 minutes with a total of 59 points.

The Pistons have 15 players under contract and would need to open a roster spot to convert his two-way deal. They do have flexibility, depending on the franchise's decision on center Isaac Jones' partially guaranteed contract, which becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster past 5 p.m. ET. on Jan. 7.

Javonte Green, Detroit Pistons

2025-26 contract: $2.8 million (unrestricted free agent in 2026)

Stats: 18.3 MPG, 6.4 PPG, 42.4 FG%, 32.9 3P%

Green is the journeyman of the All-Value Team. After going undrafted out of Radford in 2015, Green played internationally in Spain, Italy and Germany before signing a two-year contract with Boston in 2019. Since then, Green has spent time with the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors, the Bulls again, the Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This season with Detroit, the 32-year-old guard had consecutive 20-point games in November during the Pistons' franchise-record 13-game win streak. In three starts, Green has averaged 13.7 points and 8 rebounds.

Green's contract becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster past 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Pat Spencer, Golden State Warriors

2025-26 contract: $636,435 (two-way)

Stats: 15.7 MPG, 7.2 PPG, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3P%

If the All-Value Team had a captain, it probably would be Spencer.

In his second and final two-way stint with Golden State, Spencer has started three games and has averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 assists. He had a career-high 19 points in the Warriors' Dec. 6 win over the Cavaliers and is shooting 51.4% from the field and 47.4% on 3-pointers across his past 10 games. The Warriors are plus-8.1 points per 100 possessions when Spencer is on the court.

"It's fun to watch a guy who has had to fight for everything finally get his moment and not only seize it but grab it by the neck," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Spencer after the win over Cleveland. "This guy is a competitor."

With Golden State rostering the maximum 15 players and just $264,000 below the second apron, Jonathan Kuminga's future could decide whether the franchise converts Spencer to a standard contract. If not converted by the end of the regular season, Spencer would be ineligible for the postseason and become a restricted free agent in July.

2025-26 contract: $2.5 million

Stats: 22.3 MPG, 12.3 PPG, 50.5 FG%, 50.0 3P%

Across the country, the other Spencer brother is making a statement as an early Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year contender. He should also be in consideration for the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday night in Los Angeles -- Spencer is second in the league with a 50% clip from deep.

And in his past 10 games, Spencer ranks first in 3-point shooting (63.6%) and second among reserves in scoring (16.9 points). He scored a career-high 27 points with seven 3-pointers in Memphis' win over the Clippers on Dec. 15.

Spencer, who signed a four-year, $10.4 million contract with the Grizzlies this past summer, is owed just $8 million over the next three seasons.

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies

2025-26 contract: $2.4 million (unrestricted free agent in 2026)

Stats: 22.2 MPG, 10.8 PPG, 51.5 FG%, 41.3 3P%, 5.7 RPG

Landale was a roster casualty after the Houston Rockets extended Steven Adams and signed Clint Capela last offseason. Now on his sixth team in seven seasons, Landale signed a one-year minimum contract with Memphis and has provided an excellent insurance policy behind starter Zach Edey, who will be out at least a month because of a left ankle injury.

In his past 10 games, Landale is averaging 10.1 points and 6.0 rebounds in 21.2 minutes. He had his second 20-point, 10-rebound game this season in last week's win over Minnesota.

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

2025-26 contract: $3 million

Stats: 26.2 MPG, 14.1 PPG, 46.8 3P%, 34.5 3P%, 1.4 SPG

Oklahoma City moved up two spots to select Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 draft. That move, like many lately for the defending champs, has already paid dividends. Mitchell, who signed a three-year, $8.7 million contract in the offseason, is averaging 14.1 points, fourth most in the NBA among reserves.

After averaging 6.5 points last season -- and sitting out half of it because of a toe injury -- Mitchell's role increased with Jalen Williams recovering from offseason wrist surgery. In the Thunder's first 19 games without Williams, Mitchell ranked third on the team in points (15.9) and second in steals (1.7). He had five games of at least 20 points.

2025-26 contract: $2.4 million (unrestricted free agent in 2026)

Stats: 27.9 MPG, 13.2 PPG, 43.1 FG%, 41.2 3P%, 4.8 APG

Gillespie's strong play after the 2025 All-Star break carried over.

Last season, he started nine games on a two-way contract, averaging 24.1 minutes and 9.6 points after the break. Inserted into the Suns' starting lineup in late November this season, Gillespie has averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 40.3% on 3s. He has four games of at least 20 points and racked up 28 in a road win over the Lakers on Dec. 1.

Gillespie is considered by NBA scouts to be one of the top unrestricted point guards of the 2026 offseason. Because Gillespie has early Bird rights, he is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $67 million contract with Phoenix as a free agent.

2025-26 contract: $636,435 (two-way)

Stats: 26.5 MPG, 9.1 PPG, 53.8 FG%, 5.6 RPG, 1.0 BPG

Barlow, who has already started 15 games on the fourth two-way contract of his career, is averaging the fifth-most minutes (26.3) on the 76ers -- ahead of Paul George and Joel Embiid.

The minutes spike has the 22-year-old forward off to career highs in points, rebounds and assists, with 10 games of at least 10 points. He tied a career high of 21 points in a recent win against Dallas. The 76ers' defense has given up 111.9 points per 100 possessions when Barlow is on the court and 115.9 when he sits.

The 76ers have an open roster spot and are allowed to convert Barlow to a standard contract before the end of the regular season. But Barlow will be ineligible for the postseason if he remains on a two-way deal.

2025-26 contract: $3 million (team option in 2026-27)

Stats: 28.2 MPG, 10.9 PPG, 37.7 3P%, 5.5 RPG

Champagnie has gone from being a waiver claim by the Spurs in 2023 to starting 17 games this season. He is averaging the fourth-most minutes on the roster. In his past five games, the 24-year-old forward is averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and shooting 42.4% on 3-pointers. Champagnie played all 82 games last season and has sat out only one because of injury since 2022-23.

2025-26 contract: $2.5 million (player option in 2026-27)

Stats: 20.5 MPG, 10.6 PPG, 53.1 FG%, 4.5 RPG

Give the Raptors personnel department credit for identifying Mamukelashvili as a player who could help their frontcourt and defense.

Signed to a two-year veteran minimum contract in July, the 26-year-old forward has had his minutes double from his final season in San Antonio last season, and Toronto is plus-9.2 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. Since Nov. 21, Mamukelashvili has averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes, including an 18-and-7 line as a starter in a recent win against the Bucks.