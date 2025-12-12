Open Extended Reactions

Which young NBA stars have the brightest future?

For a second consecutive year, it will come as little surprise that San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama is leading the way on a list that examines the best young talents in the league.

Behind Wemby, things get awfully interesting. Where will stars such as Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero land? What about this year's star-studded rookie class, from former Duke teammates Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel to Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe? And who could join them on this list?

ESPN NBA insiders Tim Bontemps, Zach Kram, Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and Jeremy Woo set out to answer those questions, ranking the top 25 players under the age of 25 based on long-term potential.

Here's a look at our updated list for 2025-26, including how each exciting young star can take the next step.

Age: 21

2025-26 stats: 13.0 PTS | 3.1 AST | 44.6 3P%

Last year rank: NR

Getting drafted No. 3 by a team that wound up hosting a first-round playoff series meant Sheppard spent the vast majority of last season on the fringes of coach Ime Udoka's rotation. But with Jalen Green traded and Fred VanVleet's unfortunate ACL tear, Sheppard has been forced into a big role in his second season. And after a slow start, he's quickly come on, turning into one of the best high-volume 3-point shooters in the league as a strong complementary player alongside Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson.

To take the next step, Sheppard...

Needs to keep growing in confidence as a ball handler and playmaker, and to improve defensively. Sheppard was such an analytical star in college because of his defensive playmaking along with his scoring. And while the 6-foot-2 guard is never going to become Gary Payton, if he can at least turn himself into a player teams can't repeatedly pick on, it will raise his ceiling considerably when paired with his impressive offensive game. -- Bontemps

Age: 22

2025-26 stats: 11.8 PTS | 6.0 REB | 1.5 STL

Last year rank: NR

Thompson is the quarterback of a Pistons defense that ranks fourth in both efficiency and in total points off turnovers. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Thompson has held opponents to 40% as the contesting defender. That ranks fourth best among 291 players to contest at least 400 shots, per GeniusIQ tracking.

To take the next step, Thompson...

Needs to expand his range offensively. While Thompson is shooting better than 50% from the field, more than 75% of his field goal attempts have come within 10 feet of the rim. He has attempted just 0.8 shots per game from deep, ranking in the bottom 10% of all guards this season. -- Marks

Age: 23

2025-26 stats: 20.3 PTS | 9.5 REB | 8.9 AST

Last year rank: NR

Few players stand out in the box score more than Giddey. He's boosted his scoring to a huge career high, thanks in large part to a much-improved ability to get to the free throw line, and with a 39% 3-point stroke, the once reluctant shooter is making defenses pay for leaving him open. It remains unclear just how much Giddey can drive winning, but at the very least, he can drive a fun offensive engine in Chicago.

To take the next step, Giddey...

Must prove himself in the playoffs. Giddey's first postseason exposure, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2023-24, went so poorly that he was benched and then traded that summer. Then the Bulls were blown out in their first play-in game last season. It's all well and good to excel in lower-stakes regular-season contests, but until Giddey can translate that performance to the postseason, there will always be questions about the ultimate level of his stardom. -- Kram

Age: 20

2025-26 stats: ​19.1 PTS | 8.6 REB | 2.0 BLK

Last year rank: NR

For some, the lasting memory of Sarr remains his 0-for-15 summer league debut after Washington took him second in the 2024 draft. But Sarr steadily improved across his rookie season and has built upon that this year. The biggest change? Going from 45% on 2-point shots to over 56% this season, which has resulted in Sarr scoring nearly 20 points per game on over 50% shooting. There's a reason being able to protect the rim and space the floor as a big man is such a coveted skill set, and Sarr is beginning to realize some of that potential.

To take the next step, Sarr...

Needs to continue to make strides as a shooter. Last season, he shot 30.8% from 3 on more than five attempts per game. This year, he's up to 34.6% but on lower volume. For Sarr to truly reach his ceiling, he needs to become a 3-point shooting weapon that better spaces the floor for his teammates. -- Bontemps

Age: 24

2025-26 stats: 14.9 PTS | 4.7 AST | 2.0 STL

Last year rank: 18

The 47 games Suggs missed last season, which ended prematurely due to knee surgery, helped reveal his value to the Magic. Orlando went 20-15 with Suggs despite injuries to its other stars and 21-26 without him. It's happening again this year, as the Magic are 13-7 with Suggs and 2-3 without him.

To take the next step, Suggs...

First, he has to stay healthy. As is, Suggs' elite on-ball defense and comfort playing off the ball makes him a strong fit alongside the rest of Orlando's under-25 core. But that fit would be even better if Suggs gets back near the 40% he shot from 3 in 2023-24, which looks out of line with the rest of his career (33% overall). -- Pelton

Age: 22

2025-26 stats: 10.7 PTS | 6.2 REB | 2.2 STL

Last year rank: 23

Daniels continues to be one of the league's best perimeter defenders. Named to the All-NBA defensive First Team last year, Daniels is averaging 2.2 steals, second only to the Thunder's Cason Wallace.

To take the next step, Daniels...

Has to be more aggressive on offense. After nearly tripling his scoring average last season (5.8 to 14.1), Daniels is averaging 10.7 points this season. A reason for the decrease is Daniels' lack of free throws (1.5 per game) and 3-point attempts (1.6 per game). -- Marks

Age: 20

2025-26 stats: 14.4 PTS | 5.7 REB | 4.0 AST

Last year rank: NR (rookie)

While there have been some predictable rookie growing pains, Edgecombe has largely rewarded the 76ers' decision to pick him third, with his explosiveness attacking the paint and flashes of defensive playmaking that point to major long-term upside. The future of the franchise rests on Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey, and how well Philly can develop them in tandem.

To take the next step, Edgecombe...

Has to improve his efficiency and ball skills. His early struggles (51.3% true shooting percentage in 20 games) aren't surprising for a prospect still developing his handle and footwork. His mix of strength and burst presents major upside as he continues to hone his skill as a shot creator, but he's also undersized for a 2-guard. He'll continue to get the reps he needs to polish his shot selection and reads. -- Woo

Age: 19

2025-26 stats: 13.4 PTS | 3.9 AST | 3.1 REB

Last year rank: NR (rookie)

Harper has come off the bench to begin the season as part of a crowded Spurs backcourt and has played just 14 games due to injury, but he was poised and productive upon his return last month as he continues to settle in. His positional size, expertise in using screens and ability to make the game easier for teammates gives him a versatile base skillset for where the NBA is headed.

To take the next step, Harper...

Has to hone his jumper. He shot just 33% from deep and 75% from the line at Rutgers, numbers that will need to tick up for him to make a star-quality leap in the NBA. He's a crafty finisher inside the paint already, but he has to catch and shoot more consistently to thrive without the ball in his hands on a team that has several other playmakers. -- Woo

Age: 20

2025-26 stats: 18.0 PTS | 5.5 REB | 40.3 3P%

Last year rank: NR (rookie)

The No. 4 pick just edged out the two players drafted ahead of him five months ago by leading all rookies in scoring. Knueppel is attempting the most 3s by a first-year player in NBA history (8.4 per game), which would blow away the rookie record. Nobody with more than 20 games has averaged more than Keegan Murray's 2.6 3s -- Knueppel is currently at 3.4.

To take the next step, Knueppel...

Must keep showing he's more than a shooter. He came within an assist of a triple-double last month against the Lakers and can leverage the defensive attention his shooting draws to create open shots for teammates. -- Pelton

16. Stephon Castle | G | San Antonio Spurs

Age: 21

2025-26 stats: 18.2 PTS | 7.3 AST | 6.1 REB

Last year rank: NR

Not every Rookie of the Year campaign is created equal, and Castle's trophy last season was largely a function of a weak class, as well as a credit to his own play. But he showed evidence of a second-year leap before straining his left hip flexor in mid-November, particularly as a playmaker. Castle reached double-digit assists three times as a rookie, but he's already done so four times in 15 games this season. Add in strong, aggressive defense and a 60% mark on 2-point shots, up from 50% as a rookie, and Castle looks like a strong long-term wingman for Victor Wembanyama.

To take the next step, Castle...

Has to become a more dependable shooter. As long as Castle isn't a threat from distance, he'll never stress defenses as much as other players ranked higher on this list. Castle made just 26.7% of his 3-pointers in college, 28.5% as a rookie and 27.6% in a small sample this season. His career free throw percentage (72.2%) suggests he's not a secret marksman, but even improving to the league-average from 3 would do wonders for his fit next to Wembanyama and Harper. -- Kram

Age: 24

2025-26 stats: 25.8 PTS | 7.2 REB | 6.3 AST

Last year rank: NR

When Portland acquired Avdija from Washington during the 2024 draft, it was seen by many across the NBA as an overpay. However, Avdija has rewarded that faith with a strong case to make his first All-Star team this season. He's also arguably the leading candidate for Most Improved Player behind a leap in points per game (25.8, up from 16.9) while maintaining his efficiency.

To take the next step, Avdija...

He just has to do this again next season. Avdija already looks like a foundational performer for the Blazers. If he can continue this production and carry it over to next season, he'll have fully ascended to a star-level wing. -- Bontemps

14. Jalen Duren | C | Detroit Pistons

Age: 22

2025-26 stats: 18.8 PTS | 11.5 REB | 65.5 FG%

Last year rank: NR

After being left off the list his first three seasons, Duren is making a case for Most Improved Player and an All-Star spot. Duren is one of four players to average at least 18 points and 11 rebounds. The other three are Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns. Duren is also one of four players in NBA history with 2,500 points and 2,000 rebounds before turning 22.

To take the next step, Duren...

Study two of the better passing bigs: Jokic and Alperen Sengun. Duren has improved in almost every statistical category except assists. He ranks 32nd among centers in assists per game (1.8) and in the 20th percentile among all bigs in assist to usage ratio, per Cleaning the Glass. -- Marks

13. Paolo Banchero | F | Orlando Magic

Age: 23

2025-26 stats: 20.2 PTS | 7.9 REB | 3.8 AST

Last year rank: 3

With a career average of 28 points across 12 playoff games, Banchero clearly has the potential to be a No. 1 option, and the former top pick and Rookie of the Year has one of the highest ceilings on this entire list. But Banchero has fallen 10 spots for two reasons: because of his continued inefficiency as a scorer and because this is the fourth consecutive season Orlando has a better net rating with Banchero off the floor. The Magic got off to a slow start with Banchero healthy but went 7-3 during his absence with a strained groin.

To take the next step, Banchero...

Must improve his efficiency. Banchero still takes too many midrange jumpers and has below-average career marks from 3-point range (32%) and at the free throw line (73%). Among the 30 highest-usage players since he entered the league, Banchero ranks 29th in true shooting percentage, ahead of only LaMelo Ball. -- Kram

12. Franz Wagner | F | Orlando Magic

Age: 24

2025-26 stats: 22.7 PTS | 6.1 REB | 3.7 AST

Last year rank: 4

Admittedly, putting Wagner ahead of three All-NBA players was probably overexuberant. However, before suffering a high ankle sprain that will sideline him a few weeks, Wagner was nearly matching that production as the Magic thrived with him as their offensive focal point during Banchero's own injury absence. In particular, Wagner has excelled getting to the foul line this season, beating his career high by 1.6 per game.

To take the next step, Wagner ...

Must be respected by defenses when spotting up. If Wagner could consistently translate his 85% free throw shooting beyond the arc, even to maintain this year's 36% accuracy, he'd likely move back into this list's top 10.

-- Pelton

Age: 24

2025-26 stats: 19.7 PTS | 7.8 REB | 1.6 BLK

Last year rank: 11

It's evidence of the NBA's depth of under-25 talent that Barnes stayed in the same spot amidst the best start of his career. Barnes is shooting career-high percentages from inside (54% on 2s), outside (38% on 3s) and the foul line (85%), thriving as part of a deeper Toronto starting five with the addition of Brandon Ingram. Despite his strong box-score production, Barnes is arguably more valuable as a versatile defensive force.

To take the next step, Barnes ...

Must prove his mettle in the playoffs. The Raptors lost a first-round series during Barnes' rookie season and haven't been back since, a drought that has a good chance of ending this season. -- Pelton

10. Jalen Johnson | F | Atlanta Hawks

Age: 23

2025-26 stats: 23.4 PTS | 10.5 REB | 7.9 REB

Last year rank: 17

The biggest obstacle for Johnson has been availability, as a bevy of injuries have slowed the start of his career, most recently a torn labrum that led to surgery in January. He's in midst of his best season, averaging career highs in points, 3-point percentage, rebounds and assists, looking like a worthy focal point for a rising Hawks team. Already one of the league's top stat-sheet-stuffers, Johnson has begun translating that into winning.

To take the next step, Johnson...

Has to shore up his decision-making. His 3.3 turnovers per 36 minutes come with the territory of his usage (much of it with Trae Young sidelined), and he's a strong passer at his size (6-foot-8, 219 pounds). He's been able to polish his game in other areas, particularly as a shooter, but cutting back on the turnovers as he continues to gain experience as an offensive cornerstone will go a long way. -- Woo

9. Chet Holmgren | C | Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 23

2025-26 stats: 18.8 PTS | 8.0 REB | 39.5 3P%

Last year rank: 5

Holmgren has been one of the best defenders in the league since he first stepped onto an NBA court. According to GeniusIQ, opponents have shot just 50.4% on dunks and layups when Holmgren is the closest defender during his career. That's the fifth-lowest mark among 103 players with at least 500 shots defended over that span -- just behind Wembanyama. Add in a viable offensive game, with Holmgren producing a career high in points on career-best efficiency this season, and the former No. 2 pick could have plenty of individual hardware in his future.

To take the next step, Holmgren...

Just needs to stay on the court. Holmgren's rookie season was delayed a year due to injury, and he played only 32 games last season. (In total, he's appeared in just 51% of Oklahoma City's regular-season contests since he was drafted.) Whether Holmgren's body, which is slight for a center, can hold up over multiple long seasons remains a crucial question for the Thunder going forward, especially with starting center Isaiah Hartenstein a potential cap casualty after this season. -- Kram

Age: 18

2025-26 stats: 17.3 PTS | 6.3 REB | 3.3 AST

Last year rank: NR (rookie)

After some early-season handwringing about Flagg's initial performances -- he was playing out of position at point guard on a team with hardly any shooting around him and with plenty of drama -- things have looked far different once Flagg switched back to his combo forward role. He's putting up stat lines that are only comparable to LeBron James among 18 year olds in NBA history. Dallas is going to be just fine as the Flagg era takes hold in the Metroplex.

To take the next step, Flagg...

Has to continue to develop his body and offensive game. The thing that's so impressive about him is that he still very much looks like a teenager playing against grown men -- and he still puts up big numbers. That said, Flagg is shooting 25% from 3, and to become a complete offensive force in today's league, especially as a wing player, he has to get into the mid-to-high 30s in the future. -- Bontemps

Age: 24

2025-26 stats: 18.9 PTS | 9.1 REB | 1.7 BLK

Last year rank: 8

The first of four players on this list who earned All-NBA honors last season, Mobley was also voted Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of a breakthrough fourth campaign. Mobley is shooting a career-low 50% from the field amidst an uneven Cavaliers start but with career highs in points and assists per game.

To take the next step, Mobley ...

Could marry the volume uptick we've seen this season with the efficiency he provided last season, when he boasted a career-best .633 true shooting percentage. One factor that could help: if Mobley ever gets to play center full time, perhaps his best position, and controls the defensive glass in that spot. -- Pelton

6. Amen Thompson | G | Houston Rockets

Age: 22

2025-26 stats: 17.4 PTS | 7.0 REB | 5.1 AST

Last year rank: 22

Thompson continues to turn the corner as an elite two-way player, putting tons of pressure on the paint and making plays for teammates while regularly taking on the toughest perimeter assignment. He's capably shouldered more usage thus far with Fred Van Vleet sidelined and has seen his free throw percentage rise to 81%, up more than 12% from last season.

To take the next step, Thompson...

Needs to make progress shooting from long range (22% for his career). Thompson has looked more confident letting it fly this season but has yet to produce significant results. Ironing out his jumper is still the key to accessing his full potential, helping create space for teammates when he's off the ball and keep defenders from sagging off him. His size (6-7, 200) and speed allow him to get into the paint anyway, but his shooting has long been a developmental focus. -- Woo

5. Alperen Sengun | C | Houston Rockets

Age: 23

2025-26 stats: 23.0 | 9.4 REB | 7.0 AST

Last year rank: 10

There is an argument that, other than Wembanyama, Sengun has the most potential of any player on this list. While his points per game increased from 19.1 to 23.0, it is Sengun's playmaking and improved efficiency from deep that have stood out. He is averaging a career high 7.0 assists (up from 4.9), while shooting 36.4% from deep.

To take the next step, Sengun...

Needs to become more consistent in the midrange. From 10 feet to just inside the 3-point line, Sengun is shooting less than 40%. He also ranks in the bottom half among bigs in shooting percentage within four feet of the basket. -- Marks

4. Jalen Williams | G | Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 24

2025-26 stats: 17.3 PTS | 6.2 AST | 5.2 REB

Last year rank: 9

Perhaps most impressive about OKC's dominance has been that Williams -- who averaged 23 points in the NBA Finals as a 24-year-old -- has only played six games after returning from offseason wrist surgery. But as a wing capable of both creating quality shots and guarding just about any perimeter player, Williams is the most valuable of NBA archetypes and has already showcased it on the sport's biggest stage.

To take the next step, Williams...

Considering what Williams did last season -- making All-NBA and scoring 40 points in an NBA Finals game -- it's difficult to nitpick. You could point to continued improvement as a playmaker and shooter. Still, he's already become a foundational player of what looks like the NBA's next dynasty. -- Bontemps

3. Cade Cunningham | G | Detroit Pistons

Age: 24

2025-26 stats: 27.5 PTS | 9.3 AST | 6.4 REB

Last year rank: 13

For a second straight season, Cunningham is on an All-NBA pace. He ranks first in fourth-quarter points and second behind last year's MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in total clutch points. Cunningham has at least 20 points and 10 assists in 11 games this season.

To take the next step, Cunningham...

Needs to control his turnovers. Cunningham is averaging 3.9 per game (fourth most in the league) and already has seven games of at least five. -- Marks

Age: 24

2025-26 stats: 28.7 PTS | 4.9 REB | 41.6 3P%

Last year rank: 2

Edwards remains No. 2 in his final season before turning 25. Thanks to career-best efficiency numbers and one of the most prolific 3-point shots in the sport, Edwards continues to improve as a scorer. And his playoff track record -- leading Minnesota to consecutive conference finals -- speaks for itself. The dynamic guard is well on his way to his third straight All-NBA team, and while breaking into the first team could prove challenging given the superlative statistics of the NBA's best players, Edwards is a strong bet to climb to that top tier as he approaches his prime.

To take the next step, Edwards...

Must keep improving as a playmaker. Here's a strange fact: Although he's playing more than ever as Minnesota's de facto point guard, Edwards' 3.8 assists have actually dropped this season to their lowest average since 2021-22. Among the league's top 10 in points per game this season, Edwards has the fewest assists. A lack of consistent creation for his teammates is the main weakness separating Edwards from the players at the top level of MVP contention. -- Kram

1. Victor Wembanyama | F | San Antonio Spurs

Age: 21

2025-26 stats: 26.2 PTS | 12.9 REB | 3.6 BLK

Last year rank: 1

Well, this needs little explanation: Wembanyama is the NBA's future. He might also be its present, judging by the amount of MVP buzz he garnered through 12 games before a calf strain put his season on hold. He continues to evolve, having vastly improved his shot selection in Year 3, attempting four fewer 3-point attempts per game and emphasizing more simple plays in the paint. Don't forget, he's also the league's best rim protector. Wembanyama continues to live up to every element of hype, with health seemingly the only obstacle at the moment to perpetual dominance. Through it all, it's easy to forget he's still just 21.

To take the next step, Wembanyama...

What do you add to a game that has everything? It's evident this season that Wembanyama has begun to master the easy things, wielding his size more consistently inside the paint and settling far less. He's so coordinated and skilled at 7-5 that it's scary to think that expanding his array of dribble and midpost moves could already be the next step in his progression. He has always revered Kevin Durant and developing a KD-esque midrange game is well within Wemby's means. -- Woo