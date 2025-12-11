Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors are expecting Stephen Curry to return from his thigh contusion Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"It's looking good," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry skipped the Warriors' recent three-game road trip, opting to remain in San Francisco for rest and treatment with an aim to get full clearance for Wednesday night's practice.

After he was cleared, Curry was a full participant in all contact portions of the workout and took part in a six-minute scrimmage without issue. Kerr said he expects Curry to practice Thursday before receiving the green light for a Friday return from his five-game absence.

The Warriors went 2-3 with Curry on the sideline and return home at 13-12 overall with a small bump of momentum. Those two wins came in their past two games on the road, in Cleveland and Chicago this past weekend. They've held four of their previous five opponents below 100 points and have the third-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Forward Draymond Green sat out the previous two games because of a foot sprain and wasn't at practice Wednesday night because of an excused personal absence. Kerr said he expects Green back Thursday, however, and he could play Friday against the Timberwolves.

Veteran center Al Horford is not expected to play while dealing with sciatica.