Franz Wagner goes down after getting hit on a layup attempt and gingerly walks to the locker room. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner received positive news after an MRI revealed he suffered a high left ankle sprain, the team announced.

Wagner underwent the MRI on Monday after he was injured in the first quarter of the Magic's 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday. The injury appeared to be much worse after his left leg bent awkwardly upon a hard landing after a foul. Wagner initially grabbed his leg around his knee.

The MRI showed no structural damage to his left leg, sources told ESPN. Wagner's return will depend on how he responds to treatment, according to the Magic, but sources said the injury typically requires two to four weeks for recovery.

Orlando will have to play the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup quarterfinal without Wagner.

The forward has been Orlando's best and steadiest player, averaging 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and improving his 3-point shooting to 35.4% before going down early at New York. He is a big reason the Magic were able to go 7-3 without Paolo Banchero, who returned from a groin injury last Friday.