Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Yang Hansen, the 7-foot-1 rookie out of China, made his first NBA start in a game Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hansen, picked 16th in last summer's draft, moved into the starting lineup after the Portland Trail Blazers primary centers -- Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III -- missed the game. Williams was a late scratch due to an illness, and Clingan missed his second straight contest with a left lower-leg contusion.

The Grizzlies built a big lead in the first half and defeated Portland 119-96.

Yang entered the game averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds. He had a season-high nine points in a 127-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 18.

He finished Sunday night's game with four points on 2-of-5 shooting and five rebounds in slightly more than 19 minutes. His four points came in the third quarter, which included a spin move and a dunk over 7-foot-3 Zach Edey.

"His beginning wasn't great, but he finished the game better," Tiago Splitter, the Trail Blazers interim coach, said. "It was a great lesson for him to have this experience, to go there and play against a big guy similar to his size and strength.

"Great lesson for him to get better and work on his game."

Yang also took a hard shot in the third quarter and was on the floor under the Portland basket as play continued, leading to a dunk on the other end by Edey. Splitter came off the bench to halfcourt, yelling at officials about his player being hurt and was assessed a technical foul.

"That's why I was furious," Splitter said. "I don't understand. Players on the floor, you always take time to check if he's alright. If he's not. That's why I got a tech."

Yang, originally selected by the Grizzlies before a draft night trade, played his two previous seasons with Qingdao Eagles of China's to professional league. During his final season with Qingdao before entering the NBA draft, Yang averaged 16.2 points and 10 rebounds.