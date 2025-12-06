Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks coach Doc Rivers said he expects star Giannis Antetokounmpo to require closer to four weeks to recover from the strained right calf he sustained Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo's initial diagnosis projected that he could be sidelined for two to four weeks, but Rivers cautioned against rushing Antetokounmpo back to the court.

"I feel like we should learn is with calves -- make sure they're healthy," Rivers said before Friday's game against the Sixers. "So that may take longer than we want. That even may make Giannis frustrated over it, but we just got to try to get that right."

About three minutes into Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo fell to the floor trying to get back on defense after what Rivers believed was a bump driving to the basket. He remained on the court until he had to be helped up by teammates. He then walked gingerly to the locker room.

Rivers pointed out how the Bucks have only seven games in the next three weeks thanks to a lighter schedule after failing to qualify for the NBA Cup. He added that he had a conversation with Antetokounmpo on Thursday after the results of the MRI and said the two-time MVP was in good spirits.

"We talked a long time [Thursday]," Rivers said. "When Giannis gets injured, he'll give you his own date. You literally just, you hear it, but you don't hear it because to him it's always, I'll be back in a week, or I'll be back sooner."

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 on Saturday, is off to one of the strongest starts of his career, averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 64% shooting in 17 games this season. Antetokounmpo suffered a similar injury before the 2024 playoffs, when he strained a calf with three games remaining in the regular season and then did not play in Milwaukee's first-round exit that season, missing about three weeks.

It's the second stretch the Bucks have had to endure without Antetokounmpo this season. He missed four games last month with a left adductor injury; the team went 0-4 during that span.

"I do think, and we'll see, I think we're better equipped for it, but it's going to be tough," Rivers said before Friday's game, pointing to healthy starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. as one reason for his optimism with Antetokounmpo sidelined.

"You don't replace those points, those rebounds and more importantly his downhill attacks that create 3s. We're the No. 1 3-point shooting team in the league and Giannis has a lot to do with getting us those shots. Now we're going to have to try to manufacture those shots without him. That's going to be more difficult."

Milwaukee has 11 games remaining in 2025, seven of which are on the road. The Bucks are 9-8 this season with Antetokounmpo in the lineup, but 1-5 when he doesn't play. Their 109.0 offensive rating with Antetokounmpo off the floor would be the fifth-worst offense in the NBA.

If Antetokounmpo is sidelined for the next four weeks, his eligibility for end-of-season awards could be in jeopardy. NBA players must play at least 65 regular-season games to be eligible for the league's major awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and All-NBA teams.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP, has been a first-team All-NBA selection and in the top five in MVP voting for seven consecutive seasons.