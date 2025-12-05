Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Boston Celtics on Friday because of multiple injuries, the team announced.

James, who turns 41 later this month, is out because of the sciatica that kept him out of the first 14 games of the season and arthritis in his left foot, according to the team's injury report.

James played a season-high 36 minutes in the Lakers' win in Toronto on Thursday, finding Rui Hachimura with a game-winning assist for a jump shot at the buzzer.

James finished the game with eight points, ending his record streak of 1,297 straight games with 10 or more points.

The 23-year veteran did not play in both legs of the Lakers' back-to-back last week, either.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said the team plans to ramp James up to be able to participate in back-to-backs as the season continues.

