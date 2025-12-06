Open Extended Reactions

Luka Doncic announced the birth of his second child -- a daughter, Olivia -- on Instagram on Saturday morning.

Doncic, who missed the Lakers' last two games for "personal reasons," has been away from the Los Angeles Lakers and back in his hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, to be with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, for the delivery, sources told ESPN.

Doncic and Goltes also have a 2-year-old daughter, Gabriela, together.

L.A. went 1-1 in his absence.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Friday before L.A.'s 126-105 loss to the Boston Celtics that it's possible Doncic will be back with the team as soon as Sunday in Philadelphia for its game against the 76ers.

The Lakers have an off day Saturday after a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday in Toronto and Boston.

Doncic, 26, leads the NBA in scoring, averaging a career-best 35.3 points per game. He is also fourth in the league in assists (8.9), 19th in rebounds (8.9) and 11th in steals (1.6) per game.

L.A. is off to a 16-6 start and is No. 3 in the Western Conference standings.